Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) To Share CNM-Au8(R) Progress At Jones Las Vegas Conference



The company will present at the Jones Las Vegas Technology and Innovation Conference on April 8-9, to update investors on its lead drug candidate.

The conference will provide one-on-one meetings and networking opportunities for institutional investors and executives.

Clene recently received FDA guidance on a potential accelerated approval pathway for CNM-Au8 in ALS treatment.

New analyses suggest CNM-Au8 improves survival for ALS patients, with a 4.1-month increase in restricted mean survival time. Clene plans to begin enrollment for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial (RESTORE-ALS) in mid-2025.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) and multiple sclerosis (“MS”), will participate in the upcoming Jones Las Vegas Technology and Innovation Conference at The Venetian Resort. The April 8-9 event, organized by JonesTrading and supported by B2i Digital, provides a platform for direct engagement between innovative companies and institutional investors ( ).

“We look forward to participating in the Jones Conference, which provides an opportunity to share our progress and connect directly with investors in a setting that fosters productive...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CLNN are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN