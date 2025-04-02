Sharon A. Ashley, MD, MPH, MBA, FASA: Shaping The Future Of Pediatric Anesthesiology With Expertise And Compassion

A Leader in Medical Education, Patient Care, and Community Service at UC Davis Children's Hospital

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UC Davis Children's Hospital is proud to spotlight Sharon A. Ashley, MD, MPH, MBA, FASA, a seasoned pediatric anesthesiologist with over 30 years of experience, whose dedication to expert clinical care, compassion, and respect has transformed the landscape of pediatric anesthesiology. As a Health Sciences Clinical Professor, in Step 3, in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at the University of California Davis School of Medicine and the Department of Surgery at Charles R. Drew University Medicine and Science, Dr. Ashley exemplifies the highest standards of medical education and patient care.

Dr. Ashley's philosophy revolves around the belief that every patient deserves top-tier clinical attention and empathy. Her extensive clinical activities focus on the education of residents and medical students, ensuring that the next generation of healthcare providers is well-equipped to meet the challenges of modern medicine. With a keen interest in simulation, regional anesthesia, and community service, Dr. Ashley continually seeks innovative ways to enhance patient care and educational methodologies.

Having earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Lincoln University in 1979, Dr. Ashley went on to obtain her Medical Degree from Hahnemann University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at King-Drew Medical Center and pursued a fellowship in pediatric anesthesiology at the renowned Los Angeles Children's Hospital. Dr. Ashley's commitment to education did not stop there; she further enhanced her credentials with a Master of Public Health from UCLA in 2000 and an MBA from Claremont University's Peter F. Drucker School of Management in 2003. In 2005, she completed a fellowship in educational leadership at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Ashley is board-certified in anesthesiology and pediatric anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology. Her lifelong passion for learning and exceptional patient care drives her involvement in numerous professional organizations, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the Florida Society of Anesthesiologists, the National Medical Association, the Society for Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists, and the Society of Pediatric Anesthesiologists. This dedication highlights her commitment to advancing the field of anesthesiology and ensuring equitable healthcare access.

Notably, Dr. Ashley's research has centered on neuromuscular block monitoring in both animal and human models, alongside developing simulation protocols for pediatric dental and trauma medicine. Her policy interests include crafting evaluation protocols for residents and enhancing curriculum development, reflecting her commitment to educational excellence.

Dr. Ashley's leadership extends beyond her clinical and educational roles; she has chaired the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee at UC Davis for the past two years and actively participates in various hospital committees and site visits. Her commitment to community service is evident through her volunteer work with grassroots organizations aimed at promoting health equity, mentoring future healthcare professionals, and improving access to care for underserved populations.

Her exceptional contributions have garnered numerous accolades, including the Dean's Team Award for Inclusion Excellence (2017), Achievement of Excellence in Educational Improvement (2004), Education Award (2004), Outstanding Faculty Award for Didactic Teaching (2001), Outstanding Scholarship, Leadership and Service Award (1999), Ann G. Quealey Memorial Award (2000), Outstanding Teacher of the Year (1999), and a Certificate of Appreciation (1992), among others. These recognitions affirm her unwavering dedication to enhancing educational practices and promoting equity within the medical community.

Dr. Ashley also shares a profound personal connection with her identical twin sister, Dr. Ann Ava Ashley-Gilbert-Biry, a distinguished Top Doctor in Florida. Together, they exemplify the significant impact that devoted healthcare professionals can have on their communities.

UC Davis Children's Hospital is honored to have Dr. Sharon A. Ashley as part of its team. Her inspiring commitment to pediatric anesthesiology, education, and community service sets a benchmark for excellence, ensuring that her legacy of compassion and dedication will influence future generations of healthcare providers.

