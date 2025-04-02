Artprize 2025: Artist Registration Now Open With $600,000 In Prizes And Grants!

For many artists, participating in ArtPrize is a transformative experience. One past participant reflected on its profound impact:

"ArtPrize was an unforgettable experience in my art journey. My vision was to bring a sculpture that would unite people of diverse walks of life and inspire peer support, caring, and encouragement. Community members came together and made 'Palabras De Esperanza' a true beacon of hope in the shape of a sculpture. I encourage any and all artists to participate and shine their creative light," said Andrés Bustamante, 2024 HBA Pekich Park Grant Recipient and Artist-to-Artist Award Recipient.

Stories like Bustamante's highlight the power of ArtPrize to connect artists with the community while providing a platform to share their work on a grand scale. This commitment to supporting artists remains central to ArtPrize's mission.

"ArtPrize has always been about championing artists and making art accessible to all," said Catlin Whitington, ArtPrize Executive Director. "In 2025, we remain committed to providing opportunities for artists to bring their boldest ideas to life."

Through a variety of grant opportunities, ArtPrize empowers creators to bring bold, ambitious projects to life-ensuring that art remains at the heart of the community and the event.

Grant Opportunities for Artists

ArtPrize offers a variety of grant programs to help artists bring ambitious projects to life, including:



Featured Public Projects: Funding for a large-scale public artwork that transforms a high-visibility location into a dynamic art space.

Venue Exhibition Grant: Financial support for ArtPrize venues to curate and showcase compelling exhibitions.

Artist Seed Grant: Helping emerging artists and designers from around the world turn their creative visions into reality.

Motu Viget Grant: Supporting the incredible creative talent found locally, these grants will be awarded through a series of local Pitch Nights conducted in each of the three wards in Grand Rapids, MI. HBA Pekich Park Grant: A special grant from the Heartside Business Association to help a Grand Rapids artist bring their vision to Pekich Park.

How to Apply

Artists can register now at . Entries are welcome in a range of categories, including 2D, 3D, Time-Based, Installation, New Media, and +Design showcasing innovative works. The registration window is open through May 30, 2025.

Save the Date

ArtPrize 2025 runs from September 18 to October 4 , uniting artists, venues and the public in a celebration of creativity and artistic expression. For full details on artist registration, grant applications, and event information, visit .

About ArtPrize

ArtPrize is an international art competition and festival that turns downtown Grand Rapids into a vibrant, city-wide gallery. Since its inception in 2009, ArtPrize has awarded millions in prizes and grants to artists and designers from around the world, fostering innovation and public engagement with contemporary art and design.

SOURCE ArtPrize