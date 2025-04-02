Award-Winning Chinola® Fresh Fruit Liqueurs Unveils Its Third Premium Flavor: Pineapple

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Chinola's® story began in 2014, named after the local word for passion fruit. Following the success of Chinola® Passion Fruit and the 2024 debut of Chinola® Mango Liqueur , the brand is thrilled to bring pineapple into the fold.

"We've always been driven by a passion to create liqueurs that reflect the beauty and authenticity of the Dominican Republic. The Chinola® Pineapple brings that vision to life with the bold, tropical intensity of MD2 pineapple, which is renowned for its golden sweetness and rich, full-bodied flavor," says Founder and CEO Andrew Merinoff.

Like its predecessors, Chinola® Pineapple is a natural, low-ABV liqueur made with 100% fresh fruit and a neutral cane spirit, free from artificial additives. Rooted in the Samaná Peninsula and crafted in the Dominican Republic, it reflects Chinola's commitment to quality, authenticity, and sustainable practices from farm to bottle. From regenerative farming techniques like polycropping, organic fertilizers, and biochar soil enrichment, to embracing beekeeping and repurposing byproducts into oils, soaps, and compost, every step is thoughtfully designed to reduce impact and give back.

The farm, built using reclaimed materials, also serves as a hub for community development, supporting infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, and water wells in the Samaná region. Locally sourcing ingredients and using an off-grid, bioenergy-powered distillery further helps minimize Chinola's carbon footprint from farm to bottle. These mindful farming practices not only preserve the environment, they also enhance the vibrant, naturally rich flavor of the liqueurs.

Chinola® Pineapple offers a bold, fresh flavor and bright, natural aromas, crafted with 100% fresh pineapple juice and a smooth neutral cane spirit. Its golden hue mirrors the pineapples grown in Monte Plata and Sánchez Ramírez, where they're harvested each spring. Distilled and bottled in the Dominican Republic at 21% ABV, this new expression continues the brand's mission to spotlight the Dominican Republic's tropical flavors. Rooted in the same production practices as the original passion fruit liqueur, Chinola® Pineapple delivers a naturally rich, balanced taste that elevates every sip.

"Research and development is always happening behind the scenes, so as we looked at the fruits that truly define the Caribbean, pineapple stood out. It's not just a flavor, it's a symbol of the region's agricultural heritage," says Merinoff. "Many would have walked away when they realized how challenging it is to maintain a fresh pineapple flavor. It takes years of research and an unwavering commitment to quality to create a liqueur that actually tastes like the fruit itself. But, from inception we set out to fill a void behind the bar, creating a sustainable, high-quality way to bring authentic fruit flavors into cocktails."

Starting April 14th, 2025, the Chinola® Pineapple Liqueur ($29.99, 750ml) will be available in 40 United States markets, country-wide from Massachusetts to Florida and all the way out to Hawaii. To find out more about the products, recipes and where to find Chinola go to chinola . To get it shipped right to your door, visit shopchinola .

About Chinola® Fresh Fruit Liqueurs

After discovering the magic of the sacred Dominican passion fruit, Chinola's journey began in 2014 with the creation of the world's first vine to bottle fresh fruit liqueur that's shelf stable. Chinola was born from a creative collaboration of hospitality experts, spirit industry professionals, and a multi-generational master blender. Locally referred to as chinola (chee-noh-lah), their dream was to create an old-world style liqueur that embodied the taste and aroma of fresh passion fruit. Chinola Passion Fruit Liqueur has gone on to become an award winning addition to the world's best bars and a staple in home bars.

Chinola Passion Fruit, Mango and Pineapple Liqueur are natural, low ABV liqueurs made from 100% fresh fruit and neutral cane spirit with no artificial additives. With origins in the Samaná Peninsula, Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs are produced in the Dominican Republic with a commitment to authenticity and eco-friendly practices from farm to bottle.

Chinola® Passion Fruit and Mango are available worldwide across five continents, including Australia, Asia, and Europe-where they're sold in 12 countries, with the UK as a core market-along with 40+ U.S. states and the Caribbean. Chinola® Pineapple is exclusive to the U.S. until 2026.

Follow the journey by visiting the website and follow them on Facebook @ChinolaOfficialPag and @Chinola on Instagram.

SOURCE Chinola Fresh Fruit Liqueurs