Manchu Manoj Pens Adorable Post For Daughter On Her First Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 2 (IANS)Telugu actor Manchu Manoj has penned an adorable post for his daughter on the occasion of her first birthday on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, Manchu Manoj, who posted pictures of his wife and children along with him, wrote,”One year ago, our world became even more magical three became four. Four hearts. Four souls. One unshakable bond pillars standing tall. a family built on love, strength, and forever.

“Deva Sena Shoba, our MM Puli! You've brought light, courage, and boundless joy into our lives. Wishing you only the best this life has to offer.

“Amma, me, and Dhairav Anna will protect you, always and always's build a life together that's filled with wonder, wellness, and wild, beautiful dreams first birthday, our lioness. We love you more than words will ever hold.#MMpuli #DevaSenaShoba #OneYearOfMagic #OurLittleLioness #ForeverFour #DaughterOfStrength #FamilyOfFour #FirstBirthdayFeels”

Several people expressed love for his post including actors Sundeep Kishen and Mahat Raghavendra.

On the work front, Manchu Manoj will be seen in Teja Sajja's 'Mirai'. The unveiling of Teja Sajja's warrior avatar, alongside Manchu Manoj's enigmatic character wielding the mystical Black Sword had triggered huge excitement among fans of both actors.

In an earlier interview, Manchu Manoj, while commenting on his role in the film, had said, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return."

Ritika Nayak plays the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in this film, the screenplay of which has been penned by Karthik Ghattamaneni alongside Manibabu Karanam who has also penned the dialogues for this film.