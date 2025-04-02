RCSI Achieves DSA Pre-Check Approval For Innovative Solar Shade Structures, Streamlining Public Installations

Renewable Construction Services Inc. (RCSI), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, announced it has received pre-approval from the California Division of the State Architect (DSA) for its range of solar shade structures.

ESCONDIDO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renewable Construction Services Inc. (RCSI ), a leading provider of renewable energy solutions, announced it has received pre-approval from the California Division of the State Architect (DSA) for its range of solar shade structures. DSA pre-approval transforms public agency permitting of solar canopy installations to an expedited, over-the-counter process, and drastically reduces the time and cost associated with project approval.

“We are pleased to receive DSA pre-approval for our solar shade structure designs, as it not only accelerates project timelines but also makes it easier for developers, schools and public agencies to embrace renewable energy and achieve their sustainability goals,” said Drew Lippert, President & CEO of RCSI.“This approval underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, efficient, and accessible solar solutions for our clients.”

RCSI's experience and innovative design techniques offer clients a range of options, from cost-driven approaches to aesthetic applications. The company's design pre-approval takes full advantage of recent solar panel size and performance advancements, including new larger format panels up to 96.1” x 52”.

Other available options include tube steel (HSS) or wide flange (I-beam) designs, welded or bolted column/beam connection designs, embedded column footing designs to maximize fluctuating grade conditions, as well as a range of finishes. Spread footing designs are also available for adverse soil conditions, locations with a high water-table, or underground conflicts.

RCSI solar shade structures offer numerous benefits, including reduced electricity costs, increased resilience against grid outages, on-site shade for staff and the public, and the promotion of environmental stewardship. Designed with durability and aesthetic appeal in mind, the structures integrate seamlessly into state school and college sites, parking facilities, and a variety of institutional and public spaces including special district facilities.

About RCSI

With decades of industry experience and customer dedication, RCSI specializes in developing and permitting innovative renewable energy solutions for complex sites, providing a range of services including turn-key construction and construction management. A trusted advisor to the construction and energy markets, RCSI also offers solution-based services such as partnering and consulting on renewable solar energy installations for canopy and ground mounts. For more information, visit .

