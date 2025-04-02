NASCAR Hall Of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teams With Hard Rock International As Brand Ambassador

Will collaborate on limited-time food & beverages, merch and a digital game for NASCAR fans

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International is proud to welcome NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. as a brand ambassador to its roster of legendary athlete partners. This exciting partnership will bring exclusive collaborations and limited-time offers to NASCAR fans while they watch and revel in the 2025 season.

"Hard Rock is such a historic and iconic brand," said Earnhardt Jr. "I have always been a huge fan of music, so the vibes and attention to detail that Hard Rock puts into its locations is incredible to me. They have something for everyone – music, food, drinks, casino games and sports betting. I'm excited to partner with them and the opportunities we have to do some really fun things together."

"As a leader consistently delivering entertaining experiences across live music, gaming and sports to guests, Hard Rock is honored to have Dale Earnhardt Jr. as part of our team," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "Together we will celebrate the spirit of car racing at our properties across the globe through exciting new menu items, apparel and more."

Cafe Menus

NASCAR fans dining at Hard Rock Cafes can now enjoy Earnhardt's favorite dishes exclusively on race days. The menu features Star Dust Wings-seasoned with Love All Spice Blend and served with celery, ranch and blue cheese crumbles-and The Ol' 8-a vodka & Campari cocktail with cherry bitters, sweetened with brown sugar simple syrup, served with a cherry and orange peel garnish.

Rock Shop® NASCAR Fan Apparel

Two apparel collections will be available to Earnhardt's fans and Hard Rock collectors, with the first dropping this month with a stylish t-shirt, hat and zip-up sweatshirt. The second collection will drop in June with a t-shirt, hat and hoodie featuring a new design. Find them at Hard Rock Cafes in Atlanta, Hollywood, FL, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, Myrtle Beach, Nashville, New York, Orlando, Pigeon Forge, Philadelphia, San Francisco and San Antonio or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

Online Gaming

Through the partnership, NASCAR fans will have the opportunity to engage with Earnhardt via Hard Rock Bet , which has already hosted a sweepstakes at Daytona International Speedway and will offer additional 'money can't buy' experiences for its players to meet the Hall of Fame driver. Fans can also follow along with Earnhardt's sports betting picks on the top-rated Hard Rock Bet app and view exclusive video content on @HardRockBet channels.

Additionally, later this spring, Hard Rock Games will debut the free-to-play Full Throttle with Dale Earnhardt Jr. slot game on the Hard Rock Neverland Casino and Jackpot Planet apps. This high-octane game will put players in the driver's seat, with their race car gaining speed with each win, delivering an adrenaline-fueled slot experience like no other.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is an American professional stock car racing driver, champion team owner, businessman, NASCAR analyst, and 2022 inductee into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He won a record 15 straight NASCAR Most Popular Driver awards from 2003 to 2017, consecutive NASCAR Busch Series Championships in 1998 and 1999 and the prestigious Daytona 500 in 2004 and 2014.

Earnhardt joins Hard Rock's fellow athlete ambassadors including soccer star Lionel Messi, whose burger, chicken sandwich, kids meals and Captain Messi superhero toy are fan-favorites on the Hard Rock menu. Hard Rock is also a proud founding sponsor of Formula 1 Crypto Miami Grand Prix Miami and recently expanded its global alliance with Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more information on Hard Rock International, visit .

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 77 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The UnityTM by Hard Rock global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

