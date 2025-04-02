Rabbit Opens Free Trial Of Upgraded Rabbitos Intern With Computer Agents For Everyone

rabbitOS intern meets users' evolving expectations for AI to understand goals and independently plan and complete tasks, rather than take single actions

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AI startup rabbit inc. opened a free trial of an upgraded AI-native operating system that coordinates multiple agents to get things done - rabbitOS intern. The system has its own general agency to reason, plan, coordinate and execute code-level tasks based on users' prompts to build a variety of projects. It currently shows an intern-level of human capability of accomplishing tasks in different domains. Initially launched as the operating system for r1, rabbitOS intern is designed to eventually power rabbit's future products and integrate with any digital interface and other compatible devices. It is available for anyone to try for free on the rabbithole website, href="" rel="nofollow" rabbi , for a limited time. During the free trial, r1 owners will get nine tasks per day, while anyone else will get three.

Users can assign rabbitOS intern tasks they might typically delegate to an intern at work from a variety of domains. Our early testers found many tasks that went beyond their expectations, including generating a regional real estate research report, coding a Three airplane game with aliens, making an interactive website for a TV show, coding a 16 bit music sequencer that lives on a website, and conducting financial analysis of a company.

Consumers are eager for AI with agency - the capability to complete tasks independently. From automation being limited to single actions with users doing the planning, to AI taking on autonomous planning and execution based on a user's end goal, this marks a brand new type of human-machine interaction that is closer to collaboration than ever before. Much like an intern's career progression, we anticipate rabbitOS intern developing its capabilities over time, eventually reaching an advanced level similar to a highly experienced professional.

Since day one, rabbit has believed a true general agent should run across platforms, whether it's on a website, desktop, mobile device, or an entirely new form factor. With that vision, we are actively integrating the suite of platform-specific agents we have been building since last year into the upgraded rabbitOS intern, including LAM playground , a generalist web agent; teach mode , a teachable web agent; and an Android agent . More agent capabilities will be merged into rabbitOS over time.

rabbitOS intern is being made available to everyone, whether you have an r1 or not, as a paid feature, while the r1 device will remain subscription free. During the free trial, we will collect feedback about the product, features, experience and pricing, with more details on pricing to be shared at a later date. The current version can be error-prone and speed can vary based on the complexity of the tasks. We are opening the free trial to everyone for a limited time because we strongly believe rabbitOS intern will inspire a whole new way for people to interact with AI.

Access the free trial now at href="" rel="nofollow" rabbi with a registered rabbithole account.

Media Contact:

Ryan Fenwick

[email protected]

314-897-9193

SOURCE rabbit inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED