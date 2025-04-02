Northstar Technologies Group Acquires Majority Ownership Of Compass Quantum From Compass Datacenters, Enabling Next Phase Of Quantum's Growth

Acquisition by Northstar enables Quantum to meet growing demand for its industry-leading modular data

center solutions from defense, military and other market sectors;

Compass will remain strategic partner of Quantum to meet customer needs

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. and DALLAS, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstar Technologies Group has acquired Compass Quantum , an independently operated subsidiary of Compass Datacenters, through an agreement that will drive the next phase of Quantum's growth. Northstar, the pioneer of fiber-reinforced polymer composite structural building systems, now has majority ownership of Quantum (also known as Compass Edgepoint Systems), which will operate as one of Northstar's business units and will be split between Northstar Federal and Northstar Enterprise and Defense. Compass Datacenters will continue to be a strategic partner of Quantum, continuing a relationship that serves the edge, Language Model, Inference, and Agentic AI markets.

"Northstar is an exceptional company with modular design and construction woven into its DNA, making the Quantum solution a seamless fit within their portfolio," said Tony Grayson, General Manager of Compass Quantum and incoming President of both business lines. "They're an ideal partner-not just because of Northstar's deep market presence in every sector Quantum serves, but also due to their strong partnership with Owens Corning, whose innovative materials power our deployments. Northstar's unmatched expertise in composite and modular construction brings tremendous value to our customers, and their scalable production capabilities ensure we can deliver Quantum units anywhere in the world, at any volume."

"Quantum has been a key part of Compass' vision to meet customer needs for edge capacity from OpEx budgets," said Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters. "We will continue to work closely with Quantum to meet the needs of our customers, and, under the Northstar banner, Quantum will be better able to support defense, military and federal government customers. Opening up those markets lays the foundation for Quantum's next phase of growth."

Paul Inglese, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Northstar Technologies Group, commented on the acquisition: "The rise of IoT, AI, and 5G technologies is driving the need for advanced data infrastructure. Modular data centers are well-suited to support these technologies due to their ability to handle large volumes of data and provide decentralized processing. The acquisition of Compass Datacenter's EdgePoint Systems will allow us to grow our presence in new geographies, broaden the scope of our operations, and enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions that contribute to global sustainability and efficiency efforts."

Inglese added, "This acquisition not only strengthens Northstar Technologies Group's competitiveness but also expands our efforts to transition the use of traditional building materials to the use of high-performance composites to increase the energy efficiency and resiliency of mission-critical structures. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are committed to leveraging EdgePoint Systems' expertise to drive further innovation and success."

The acquisition of Compass Datacenter's EdgePoint Systems (Compass Quantum) underscores Northstar Technologies Group's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, positioning the company for continued success in a rapidly evolving market.

The Quantum solution delivers full data center functionality in a lightweight, rugged, and sustainable form factor. With integrated power and mechanical cooling delivered as a service, organizations can rapidly deploy IT capacity anywhere in the world to support a wide range of mission-critical and commercial workloads, including:



Domestic and international defense infrastructure, such as CJADC2 for the U.S. DoD, Land 4140 for the Australian Defence Force, and NATO with distributed compute for their platforms: Your SCIF. Your Datacenter. Anywhere.

Hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments for global enterprises

AI Factories requiring scalable and flexible deployments

Edge and near-edge inference platforms, including Agentic AI workloads

Smaller-scale AI deployments, allowing emerging and enterprise organizations to leverage GPU power as costs continue to decline Distributed infrastructure for industry-specific applications in manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and more

Quantum makes it possible to deploy advanced computing wherever it is needed-fast, reliable, and at scale. Backed by trusted materials partners and defense-proven modular designs, Quantum units are built to withstand harsh environments, meet zero-trust security requirements, and evolve with the rapidly advancing demands of AI and edge computing.

Quantum's solution can be available as a fully managed service, allowing organizations to avoid upfront capital expenditures and instead structure costs as operating expenses. From capital investment and engineering to manufacturing, logistics, permitting, site prep, installation, monitoring, and break-fix support, Quantum handles the entire lifecycle-streamlining procurement, reducing staffing burdens, and delivering scalable, adaptable data center infrastructure as-a-service.

Built with advanced digital designs and modern manufacturing techniques, Quantum units are produced at scale to support thousands of global deployments. The composite enclosures are engineered for extreme durability-tested to withstand F5 tornadoes and Category 5 hurricanes-and require no concrete for installation. Designed for rapid expansion, Quantum supports fast-growing IT needs while aligning with corporate sustainability goals: each unit has a much lower-embedded carbon than steel and concrete and is 100% recyclable.

The company is being advised by (among other Enterprise and Global Defense Leaders): VADM (ret) Trussler, former N2/N6; VADM (ret) Whitesell, former Air Boss; LtGen (ret) Glavy, former US Marine Corps Deputy Commandant, Information; Lt. Gen. (ret) Hinote, former US Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff, Strategy, Integration, and Requirements; and LTG (ret) Morrison, former US Army G6. The company is also working with several large companies as partners, which will be announced soon.

Financial terms of the acquisition of the agreement are not being disclosed.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers. Through prefabrication and applying modern manufacturing principles to construction, Compass is uniquely able to deliver customizable, scalable, sustainable, and low-cost data centers in an expedited time frame. These large-scale, long-lived campuses create economies of scale for customers and local communities. Compass is backed by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure. For more information, visit .

About Northstar Technologies Group

Northstar Technologies Group is a pioneer of fiber reinforced polymer composite structural building systems for a wide range of commercial structures and for residential homes. Northstar Building Systems are lightweight, high-strength composite building systems that combine the benefits of precision automated manufacturing with reduced onsite construction time and lower total cost of ownership over the life of the structure. Northstar's unique portfolio of products, focused on sustainable building structures and systems, create stronger, ultra-energy efficient and smarter building structures using fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) composites. For more information, visit .

