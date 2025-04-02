Region Of Durham Hosts Its First Refugee Hiring Event

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WHITBY, Ontario, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first-ever Refugee Hiring Event in Durham Region is being held today, providing a direct connection between refugees or forcibly displaced individuals and employers looking to fill job vacancies.

Given both local and regional labour shortages, the hiring event is a timely initiative that addresses economic growth and workforce development. While immigrants comprise 28 percent of the Durham Region's population, many are underemployed.

“Durham Region strives to be an inclusive place to call home, where refugees are supported and empowered to contribute to the community,” said John Henry, regional chair and chief executive officer, for the Regional Municipality of Durham.“We are pleased to be partnering to host the first-ever Durham Refugee Hiring Event as it ties into the broader regional strategy to boost the local economy by connecting employers directly with local untapped talent.”

The Refugee Hiring Event model, which includes pre-matched job opportunities, employer collaboration, and interview coaching to support both candidates and hiring managers, has proven highly effective in other localities and regions. In 2024, events were held in Toronto, Regina, and Winnipeg, serving more than 450 refugees, the majority of whom received offers or advanced to the next round of the hiring process.

“I look forward to seeing the success of the Refugee Hiring Event model replicated in Durham Region, which has one of the fastest-growing immigrant populations in Canada,” said the Honourable Senator Andrew Cardozo, co-chair of the Refugee Jobs Agenda Roundtable.“This event helps bridge the gap between newcomer talent and local employers facing labour shortages, and I am hopeful that we can foster valuable connections and help people gain meaningful employment. It's about creating lasting economic opportunities.”

“The Refugee Hiring Event model opens opportunities for refugees and employers alike,” said Shamira Madhany, World Education Services (WES) deputy executive director and managing director, Canada.“We are excited to see new communities embrace this proven model to advance economic inclusion, tap into refugee talent, and close labour gaps in local markets.”

WES works closely with other partners in the Refugee Jobs Agenda Roundtable to ensure that the model is adaptable and sustainable and can be implemented across Canada. Jumpstart Refugee Talent is a key partner.

"The Refugee Hiring Event Model offers a unique approach to employer engagement for service provider organizations,” said Darrell Pinto, director of employment at Jumpstart Refugee Talent.“By integrating collaboration and shared, community-wide benefits, it creates a win-win dynamic-delivering results that are 10 to 15 times more effective than traditional job and career fairs."

With 14 employers and more than 200 job seekers expected to attend, Durham organizers hope the April 2 event will offer a structured and supportive path to employment that benefits newcomers and businesses alike.

The event is hosted by the Refugee Jobs Agenda Roundtable and convened by the Region of Durham's Local Immigration Partnership. Planning has been led by the Durham Region Unemployed Help Centre, in partnership with Jumpstart Refugee Talent, WES, Community Development Council Durham, and Conseil des Organismes Francophones de la Région de Durham.

For more information on Refugee Hiring Events and additional resources, please visit Welcoming Economy .

About Durham Region

Durham Region is-simply-more. Located on the eastern side of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, Durham is a region with momentum. Offering a competitive advantage like no other, Durham is a community where talented, smart, diverse, and ambitious people-known for their innovation, creativity, skills, and education-bring access to world markets, insights, invention, and traditions. A place where an innovative ecosystem helps propel new ideas forward. Where ingenuity and industry help tackle global challenges.



About Durham Region Unemployed Help Centre

The Durham Region Unemployed Help Centre (DRUHC) is a non-profit organization established in 1983 with locations in Oshawa and Pickering. DRUHC is dedicated to assisting unemployed or underemployed individuals in meeting their employment goals and assisting employers in meeting their hiring and training needs.

About Jumpstart Refugee Talent

Jumpstart Refugee Talent is an international, refugee-led charitable organization, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with a network of offices throughout Canada and around the world. Jumpstart is dedicated to supporting the economic inclusion of refugees, refugee claimants, and forcibly displaced individuals by connecting them with meaningful employment and entrepreneurial opportunities. Jumpstart is also committed to assisting displaced people in finding durable solutions by leveraging labour mobility pathways and ensuring successful relocation and integration into new communities.

About World Education Services (WES)

WES is a non-profit social enterprise that supports the educational, economic, and social inclusion of immigrants, refugees, and international students in the U.S. and Canada. For 50 years, WES has set the standard for international academic credential evaluation, supporting millions of people as they seek to achieve their academic and professional goals. Through decades of experience as a leader in global education, WES has expanded its mission to pursue and scale social impact.

For more information, contact Mehr Tiwana, Senior Manager, Social Impact Communications, World Education Services. E: ...