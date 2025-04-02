Air Europa Joins Webcargo By Freightos' Platform, Expanding Digital Air Cargo Access In European And Latin American Markets

BARCELONA, Spain, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO ), the world's leading vendor-neutral digital freight booking and payment platform, today announced that Air Europa, a leading Spanish airline, has joined WebCargo by Freightos' cargo booking platform. With the addition of Air Europa, WebCargo strengthens its offering across key Spain-Latin America trade lanes, providing freight forwarders instant access to Air Europa's extensive network of 15 domestic destinations within Spain and 40 international routes across Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Initial digital booking capabilities will focus on the Spanish export routes–connecting Madrid with Barcelona, Bilbao, Valencia with all of Air Europa's global network–and then add key international origins in Europe, the Americas and Asia Pacific, including perishable cargo capacity from Latin America. WebCargo by Freightos has a dominant Spanish presence, extending over 15 years back.

"Bringing Air Europa onto the WebCargo by Freightos platform marks another important milestone in air cargo's digital transformation in the Spanish and Latin American markets," said Wayne Tyndall, SVP Commercial - Forwarders & Airlines at WebCargo by Freightos. "This partnership gives forwarders the ability to instantly secure shipments through Air Europa's extensive network, offering much-needed supply chain resilience while strengthening the critical Spain-Latin America corridor."

"Air Europa is committed to innovation and digital optimization across our operations," said Jordi Pique, General Cargo Manager at Air Europa. "Joining WebCargo by Freightos is a natural extension of this strategy, allowing us to make our capacity more accessible to freight forwarders while streamlining our booking processes. This partnership enhances our ability to serve the growing cargo demand between Europe and Latin America, providing our customers with the efficiency and transparency that modern supply chains require."

For freight forwarders, the addition of Air Europa provides significant benefits:



Instant access to Air Europa's extensive Spain-Latin America network

Real-time capacity and pricing visibility

Streamlined booking process reducing manual tasks Enhanced route options utilizing Air Europa's hub at Madrid-Barajas Airport

Air Europa joins dozens of other major airlines already offering digital booking on the platform, augmenting the existing static and dynamic rate management and quoting solutions. Together, airlines on the platform represent close to 70% of global air cargo capacity, offering freight forwarders unprecedented digital access to worldwide shipping options.

Freight forwarders looking to book Air Europa on WebCargo by Freightos can register for the platform for free here .

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO ) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

Media Contact

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

[email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE Freightos

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED