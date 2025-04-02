Excitement Builds To The Countdown Of DWP Prive, Colombo, Sri Lanka

Preston Bailey, President, Preston Bailey Designs, USA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The fourth annual of DWP Privé, the limited edition of the world's biggest B2B platform for destination weddings, is set to impress the luxury destination wedding industry on April 9 at the magnificent Cinnamon Life City of Dreams, Colombo, Sri Lanka.QnA International's exclusive DWP Privé-an intimate, reimagined evolution of the DWP Congress will showcase Sri Lanka's stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and world-class hospitality.Designed to foster unparalleled networking and extraordinary experiences, DWP Privé will bring the global DWP community together in the exclusive and immersive setting of Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, presenting this exclusive gathering of industry leaders an opportunity to extend their offerings in a growth industry.Industry veterans addressing the gathering are perfectly aligned in their appreciation of Sri Lanka as the host country, Cinnamon Life City of Dreams as the ideal venue for weddings and celebrations, and the remarkable opportunities the convention offers to the industry.Preston Bailey, President, Preston Bailey Designs, USA, the legend himself is set to take on a very innovative approach to his Opening Keynote at the DWP Privé with the latest in Pillow talk: Shading Light on Issues that No One Wants to Talk About for an unfiltered and thought-provoking talk to tackle the untold challenges, candid realities, and behind-the-scenes truths of the luxury wedding industry-conversations that will redefine the way we think, create, and celebrate.Indian weddings are travelling far and wide and Sri Lanka continues to be a destination of choice for couples planning their weddings in proximity. Renowned wedding designer, Sumant Jayakrishnan, Founder, Scenografia Sumant, India, said,”Colombo really has the best of both worlds of both India and the Far East. The warm hospitality, the innate friendliness, the spirit of good cheer, and the loving bonhomie, all within a lush and tropical landscape, is unmatched. The wide range of luxe hotels and resorts reflects a very individual and sophisticated approach to architecture, landscaping and healing. I have now been a participant on and off at the international DWP's since 2015 and have always enjoyed the wide range of people representing the far reaches of the world, their varied and different approaches to the world of weddings, and the breadth of rich experiences that all have shared unconditionally, and with a lot of care and love. These interactions have enriched my personal world beyond description.”Another big market for couples who like to plan their luxury celebrations and destination weddings abroad - China will also be represented at the event this year. Cyrielle Mohara, Founder & CEO, Chic & Co., China, is exploring Sri Lanka as a venue for events organised by her company and for learning about industry developments. She is interested in“the conversations shaping the future of weddings, discovering a new location to propose, to hear more about AI in weddings, and seeing how the industry trends are changing according to the target market.”The host hotel for DWP Prive is Asia's most anticipated luxury landmark-Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams, Colombo. Designed to redefine luxury, this architectural marvel blends world-class hospitality with Sri Lanka's vibrant cultural essence. With its stunning skyline views, exceptional dining experiences, and state-of-the-art event spaces, Cinnamon Life sets the perfect stage for an extraordinary gathering of the global luxury wedding and celebrations industry. Aarti Manocha, Founder & Managing Director of Milestones to Memories Pvt. Ltd, India, is also delighted with Sri Lanka as the destination. About Cinnamon Life, City of Dreams, she says,“This iconic hotel embodies the essence of Sri Lankan hospitality, blending sleek modernity with warm elegance”. Aarti further enthuses,“I'm thrilled to be a part of DWP Prive 2025, where the crème de la crème of the wedding industry will converge to shape the future of luxury weddings. I expect inspiring conversations, innovative ideas, and unparalleled networking opportunities. As a speaker, I'm looking forward to sharing my insights and learning from fellow experts while connecting with esteemed wedding planners, designers, and connoisseurs. I hope together we'll redefine the art of luxury wedding planning.”Africa continues to be one of the leading emerging markets for couples wanting to explore destination weddings abroad. Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, CEO of Zapphaire Events, and Adeola Okeshola, CEO of 2706 Events attending from Nigeria, are pleased to be travelling to Sri Lanka, famed for its“rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and world-class amenities that create a unique blend of elegance and sophistication.”Funke will travel to Sri Lanka for the first time and is looking forward to enlisting it as a dream destination. On DWP Prive, she says,“My expectation is to make new friends, enjoy the conversations while learning about new trends, new business ideas, and how I can move my business forward to be positioned for the new and emerging clients that require our services. Technology for efficiency and innovation, personalization, and immersive experiences will be shaping the event wedding industry, and I look forward to being a part of these talks.”Adeola expects DWP Prive 2025 to be a game-changer in the luxury wedding industry.“I'm looking forward to connecting with like-minded professionals, speaking & learning about the latest trends and innovations, and exploring opportunities for collaboration. The event's focus on shaping the future of weddings aligns with my passion for delivering exceptional wedding experiences,” she says.Padmi Fernando, Director, Business Development Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka, said,“We are thrilled to have Cinnamon Life as the host hotel for the DWP Prive, an event that brings together the world's most influential minds in curating iconic destination weddings. Hosting this in Sri Lanka is a testament to the country's rising appeal as a premier wedding destination, and we see this as a pivotal moment to position Colombo-and Cinnamon Life-at the heart of extraordinary destination weddings in the region.”Sidh NC, Director of QnA International, highlighted the significance of DWP Prive,“With the global market for destination weddings expected to exceed USD 420.72 billion by 2030, this exclusive gathering of industry leaders

QnA International

QnA International

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.