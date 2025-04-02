5 Key Trends Shaping Global Ride Hailing In 2025, TGM Research Reveals

Frequency of Ride-Hailing Usage

Primary Reasons for Using Ride-Hailing Applications

Top-of-Mind Ride-Hailing App

The ride-hailing industry continues to evolve, driven by urbanization, digital adoption, and changing mobility needs.

- Greg Laski, CEO of TGM ResearchSINGAPORE, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TGM Research , a technology-driven market research company specializing in global online data collection, has released its highly anticipated TGM Global Ride-Hailing Report 2024 . Drawing insights from 34 countries, the report explores shifting consumer behaviors, regional adoption patterns, and emerging trends reshaping urban mobility in 2025.The ride-hailing industry continues to evolve, driven by urbanization, digital adoption, and changing mobility needs. Consumers worldwide prioritize safety, convenience, and affordability, making ride-hailing an integral part of modern transportation. As the sector expands, it is not only reshaping market dynamics but also driving technological advancements and influencing regulatory frameworks on a global scale.Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, commented:"Ride-hailing has fundamentally transformed the way people move, providing a flexible alternative to traditional transportation. As digital transformation accelerates, consumer expectations are shifting-where safety, convenience, and brand trust play an increasingly critical role. This report equips businesses with the insights they need to anticipate changes, adapt strategies, and lead in this rapidly evolving space."Key Trends from the TGM Global Ride-Hailing Report 2024More than one-third of respondents are frequent ride hailing users.28% use ride-hailing multiple times per week, while 10% rely on it almost daily.APAC leads in usage, with 12% using ride-hailing daily and 28% using a few times a week..Europe sees lower reliance with 19% using ride-hailing a few times a week, due to strong public transport and higher car ownership (72%)Safety is a primary factor driving ride-hailing choices.32% prioritize safety, particularly for nighttime travel and social outings.29% use ride-hailing for spontaneous or occasional trips.28% opt for ride-hailing to avoid traffic congestionRegional variations:oAPAC: Avoiding traffic is the top factoroEurope: Ride-hailing serves as a solution in areas with limited public transportoAfrica & LATAM: Safety concerns drive adoptionCompetitive pricing is the leading factor shaping consumers' choice of a ride-hailing app.37% prioritize competitive pricing, though affordability alone isn't the only factor.30% value quick driver arrival, particularly in Europe & Africa, where fast pick-up times are the biggest differentiator.27% emphasize brand trust, especially in APAC & LATAM, where reliability plays a crucial roleUber dominates the global ride hailing market.Uber remains the dominant player (67.5%), leading in:oAfrica (91%), LATAM (82%), Europe (62%).Bolt secures 22% of market preference, reflecting strong adoption in key regions.Grab commands 56% market share in APAC and holds 16% globallyAccess the Full ReportFor deeper insights into regional ride-hailing trends, consumer behaviors, and competitive positioning, download our full report atMethodologyTGM Research conducted 3,472 computer-assisted web interviews (CAWI) across 34 countries, targeting adults aged 18 to 55+. The fieldwork included a nationally representative sample in terms of age and gender for each country. The countries surveyed were Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine, and the USA. The final data accurately reflect each country's adult population.

Thuyen Vu

TGM Research

+84 902445688

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.