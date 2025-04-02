403
Corona Island Opens Its Gates: A Sustainable Tourism Model In Colombia
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corona Island, launched in 2021 by the beer brand Corona in Colombia's Rosario Archipelago, has transitioned from exclusivity to public access.
Previously reserved for private guests, the island now offers eco-tourism experiences to visitors who can book through platforms like Airbnb , Expedia, and Booking.
Located 45 minutes by boat from Cartagena, this tropical destination combines luxury with sustainability. Corona Island is the first globally recognized island free of single-use plastics, earning Oceanic Global's prestigious three-star Blue Seal certification.
The site prioritizes environmental preservation through solar-powered energy systems, native vegetation, and traditional construction techniques.
Architects James & Mau collaborated with Colombian architect Jairo Márquez to design structures that integrate seamlessly into the island's natural environment.
A New Paradigm for Eco-Tourism
The island aims to redefine tourism by focusing on conservation and immersive eco-tourism activities. Guests participate in coral reef restoration, mangrove planting, yoga sessions, kayaking, and stand-up paddleboarding.
These experiences foster environmental awareness while contributing to local ecosystem preservation. Workshops on sustainable living further emphasize Corona's commitment to responsible tourism.
Visitors can choose between two stay options: a day pass or overnight accommodations. Day passes cost COP 672,269 (approximately $126) and include round-trip boat transportation from Cartagena.
They also provide access to facilities, a three-course lunch featuring local ingredients, and activities like water sports and yoga. Overnight stays start at COP 2,016,000 (around $379) for two people in private waterfront bungalows.
These packages include all day pass amenities plus daily meals, spa access, snorkeling equipment, and additional eco-tourism experiences. Dining on the island highlights locally sourced ingredients and baked goods made with native fruits.
Guests enjoy meals alongside Corona's beer offerings, including Corona Extra and Corona Cero. The culinary approach aligns with the island's sustainability ethos.
Corona Island represents a shift toward environmentally conscious tourism that balances luxury with ecological responsibility. By opening its doors to the public, Corona seeks to inspire travelers to embrace sustainable practices while enjoying a unique Caribbean experience.
This initiative sets a benchmark for integrating conservation into high-end travel destinations worldwide.
