Bierman Autism Centers Partners With ASAT To Launch Limited-Edition Autism Awareness T-Shirt

Proceeds to Support Evidence-Based Autism Treatment and Education

- Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer at BACINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bierman Autism Centers (BAC) is proud to announce its partnership with the Association for Science in Autism Treatment (ASAT) to launch a limited-edition Autism Awareness T-shirt this April in honor of Autism Awareness Month. This initiative aims to raise awareness, promote acceptance, educate communities, and ensure that families have access to science-backed autism treatment and resources.With 20% of all proceeds donated to ASAT-and Bierman matching every dollar raised-this campaign will directly support ASAT's mission to share accurate, high-quality information about how we can help the autism community, advocate for evidence-based intervention, provide families with the tools they need to navigate autism treatment options effectively, and combat misinformation when needed.A Shirt with a PurposeThis exclusive design features Pilot the Penguin, Bierman's playful mascot, symbolizing resilience, community, and progress. At the heart of the design is the infinity symbol, representing the limitless possibilities for individuals with autism. The word“Awareness” is prominently displayed to emphasize the ongoing need for education, advocacy, and access to high-quality autism care.“This initiative is about more than just a T-shirt-it's about empowering families, educating communities, and ensuring individuals with autism receive the support and acceptance they deserve,” said Chrissy Barosky, Chief Clinical Officer at BAC.“Awareness and acceptance go hand in hand, and we are thrilled to partner with ASAT, an organization that has long been committed to ensuring that families have access to the highest standard of autism treatment.”How to Get InvolvedThe limited-edition Autism Awareness T-shirt is available for purchase throughout April 2025..Price: $18-$25.20% of proceeds go to ASAT.Bierman Autism Centers will match all donations, doubling the impact!.Purchase here:A Collaborative Effort"We are incredibly grateful for Bierman Autism Centers' commitment to supporting evidence-based autism treatment,” said David Celiberti, PhD, BCBA-D, Executive Director of ASAT.“Awareness leads to action, and initiatives like this help ensure that individuals with autism and their loved ones have access to credible, science-backed autism interventions. These efforts strengthen our ability to advocate for quality services and to address barriers that may separate autistic individuals from living their best lives.”Together, Bierman Autism Centers and ASAT are working to promote awareness, acceptance, education, and action-because every child deserves access to the best possible care and opportunities for success.For more information about this initiative or to purchase a shirt, visit .About Bierman Autism CentersBierman Autism Centers is a trusted leader in autism care, dedicated to helping children with autism grow, play, and thrive. Since 2006, Bierman has been transforming lives through play-based, individualized ABA therapy, empowering children to build essential skills like self-advocacy, communication, and independence.Bierman's approach combines evidence-based practices with the joy of play, creating an engaging environment where children are excited to learn and grow. With a dual focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for children and developing great clinicians and teachers, Bierman raises the bar on clinical excellence. Inspired by the teaching hospital model, Bierman emphasizes mentorship, training, and collaboration to ensure every child-and every team member-reaches their full potential.Bierman offers comprehensive services, including ABA therapy, Speech and Occupational Therapies, and diagnostic evaluations, all tailored to meet each child's unique needs. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and individualized care, Bierman helps children make meaningful progress while providing families with compassionate support throughout their journey.With over 300 successful graduations and centers in Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, and Rhode Island, Bierman Autism Centers continues to set the standard in autism care. To learn more about Bierman's approach and how it is creating progress and possibilitiesfor children, families, and clinicians, visit .About ASAT (Association for Science in Autism Treatment)The Association for Science in Autism Treatment (ASAT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting evidence-based treatment for autism. ASAT works to share accurate, high-quality information about how we can help the autism community, advocate for evidence-based intervention, provide families with the tools they need to navigate autism treatment options effectively, and combat misinformation when needed. Through research dissemination, advocacy, and collaboration, ASAT empowers individuals with ASD, their families, educators, and professionals with the information they need to make informed decisions about autism treatment and intervention.For more information, visit . To receive ASAT's free monthly publication, Science in Autism Treatment, subscribe at newsletter/ .

