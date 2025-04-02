Why Rashmika Mandanna Can't Believe She's Turning 29 This Month

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna is all set to celebrate her birthday on 5th April, and she can't contain her excitement.

The actress took to social media, sharing her joy in a lively post where she said she can't believe she's turning 29. On Wednesday, the Pushpa actress took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable post, expressing her excitement for her upcoming birthday.

Rashmika wrote,“It's my birthdaaaaay monthhhhh and I am so excitedddddd.. I have always heard that the older you get..you start loosing interest in celebrating your birthday... but clearly it's not the same in my case.. the older I am getting the more excited I am to celebrating my birthdaaaaay! I can't believe I am already turning 29...I made it one more year healthier and happier and safely! Now that's worth celebrating!.”

In the candid click, Mandanna is seen smiling as she looks at the camera, capturing a joyful moment.

Meanwhile, the 'Animal' actress recently made headlines after being spotted on a lunch date with Vijay Deverakonda in Mumbai. Their outing comes months after rumors about their relationship have been circulating.

While Rashmika greeted the paparazzi and posed for pictures with fans, Vijay entered the restaurant through the back. A video of their lunch date has since gone viral on social media.

For the unversed, Rashmika and Vijay have been speculated to be romantically involved ever since the release of their film“Geetha Govindam.” The duo is often spotted together at public events and vacations. Despite the many signs suggesting a relationship, neither Rashmika nor Vijay has publicly confirmed anything.

Work-wise, Mandanna was recently seen in 'Sikandar' alongside Salman Khan. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller was released on March 30 and opened to a mixed response. Despite much fanfare and high expectations,“Sikandar” failed to make an impact at the box office.