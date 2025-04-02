Providing Drinking Water Is K'taka Govt's Top Priority: DK Shivakumar On Farmers' Demand

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) After a farmers' delegation met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Wednesday demanding release of water from the state's reservoirs to save standing crops, he said that providing drinking water is the government's top priority.

A delegation of representatives from the Karnataka State Farmers' Association and Farmers' Army, led by Minister Sharanabasappa Gowda Darshanapur, met Water Resources Minister Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar.

During the meeting, they submitted a request to release water for crops from the right and left canals of the Narayanapur Basavasagar Reservoir until April 15.

He also confirmed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis on Krishna river water issues.

Later, talking to the media, Shivakumar shared that despite being advised against sowing a second crop, farmers in this region have proceeded with cultivation.

When asked whether the Central government should intervene in this issue, he stated, "Instead of the Central government's intervention, neighbouring states should mutually coordinate and resolve the matter."

The farmers' delegation requested the release of water from both the right and left canals of the Narayanapur Basavasagar Reservoir for irrigation across 89,000 hectares until April 15. It was noted that 6.60 TMC of water had been reserved for agriculture in the reservoir, and releasing this water was essential for farmers to save their standing crops.

Responding to questions regarding the BJP's agitation against the price hike, Shivakumar said, "Its protest against the milk price hike shows they are anti-farmer."

"When we reduced electricity prices, they did not speak up. If they truly care about the people, let them reduce the prices of petrol, diesel, and fodder for cattle. Even after the price hike, milk and curd remain cheaper in our state compared to other states," he said.

Regarding drinking water tariffs in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, "A minimum increase of one paisa per litre is necessary. We have ensured that the hike does not burden the poor. The Water Board is incurring an annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore, and to implement future projects, a price increase is unavoidable. However, before that, we must create awareness among people about the importance of water."

Speaking on waste management, he said, "The central BJP government passed the law, and in 2022, the BJP government imposed an expensive cess. We are now reducing it. I have instructed officials to issue advertisements and press releases to clarify this. We understand the people's difficulties, but the BJP is playing politics over this issue."

Lashing out at Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "Kumaraswamy's brother is the chairman of the milk cooperative unions. He, too, has the option to reduce prices. Let's see if he lowers the milk price by Rs 4 in Hassan. Our decision is aimed at empowering farmers and local bodies."