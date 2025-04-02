Three Districts Of Kyiv Region Remain Most Hazardous For Mines SES

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Vyshgorod, Brovary, and Bucha districts in the Kyiv region remain the most dangerous in terms of mine contamination, according to the State Emergency Service (SES).

Vitaliy Farenyk, deputy head of the emergency response unit of the State Fire and Rescue Department in the Kyiv region, shared this information on Ukrainian television while addressing the current situation regarding landmines in the region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Demining efforts are ongoing... Following the occupation of the Kyiv region, districts such as Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary are still heavily mined. These are currently the most hazardous areas in this regard," Farenyk explained. "This work will likely continue for years, as we are still receiving reports, applications, and even discovering unexploded ordnance from the Second World War."

State Special Transport Service sappersover 1,000 explosive devices over past week

As reported by Ukrinform, as of February 17, 2025, the State Emergency Service in the Kyiv region defused over 84,000 explosive devices.