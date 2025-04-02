Hanmi Pharmaceutical's 'Gugutams' To Be Launched In Mexico As 'Aditams', Marking The Start Of Full-Scale Latin America Expansion

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hanmi Pharmaceutical announced that it has completed the launch of Aditams in Mexico under the export agreement signed in October 2020 with the Mexican pharmaceutical company 'Laboratorios Silanes'. Under the agreement, Hanmi Pharmaceutical plans to export Gugutams to the Mexican market for a period of seven years, starting in February 2025.

Gugutams, developed by Hanmi Pharmaceutical, is the world's first urological combination therapy combining two active ingredients: tamsulosin, a treatment for Obstructive Prostatic Growth (OPG), and tadalafil, a treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED). It is also noteworthy as the first prescription drug in Korea to apply Poly-Cap technology, which integrates multiple active ingredients into a single capsule.

Laboratorios Silanes, a leading pharmaceutical company in Mexico founded in 1943, is committed to providing innovative healthcare solutions and driving rapid growth in the industry. It has established itself as a key player in the Latin American pharmaceutical market through its robust distribution network and strategic collaborations with global partners.

Silanes previously collaborated with Hanmi Pharmaceutical in 2023 to successfully introduce the hypertension and dyslipidemia combination treatment 'Amosartan Q', under the local brand 'Lodarta' and in 2024 to introduce the combination hypertension treatment 'Amosartan Plus' under the local brand 'Bicartial-CTD'. Following these products, Gugutams, under the local brand 'Aditams', becomes Hanmi Pharmaceutical's third product in the Latin American region.

Aditams, as the first urological combination therapy to enter the Mexican market, is expected to offer a new treatment option for patients suffering from both Obstructive Prostatic Growth (OPG) and erectile dysfunction (ED). By managing both conditions with a single medication, it significantly enhances patient convenience and maximizes therapeutic efficacy.

Hanmi continues to focus on expanding its partnerships in emerging markets such as the Middle East and Latin America, in addition to its established presence in developed markets like North America and Japan. The company aims to leverage strategic partners like Laboratorios Silanes as key footholds to broaden its product portfolio and regional reach.

Park Jae-hyun, CEO of Hanmi Pharmaceutical, stated, "As the first urological combination therapy to enter the Mexican market, Gugutams is expected to present a new treatment paradigm for local patients." He added, "Through this collaboration with Laboratorios Silanes, we aim to solidify Hanmi Pharmaceutical's presence in the Latin American market and leverage this as a foundation to further strengthen our competitiveness in the global pharmaceutical industry."

