Manforce Condoms Takes Intimacy To Whole New Level On The Occasion Of April Fool's Day
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 1st April, 2025: Manforce Condoms, India's No.1 condom brand from Mankind Pharma launched a new campaign to prank the audience on the occasion of April Fool's Day. Leveraging the Fool's Day occasion, the brand advertised that they have introduced a new range of futuristic condoms Dot AI by Manforce Condoms to take the audience by surprise, only to be revealed later that it was a gimmick to celebrate the day.
The April Fool's campaign showcased the compelling features of the condom, underscoring its ability to take pleasure to a whole new level. It highlighted the advanced micro sensors to initiate vibrations based on the sixth sense, exhibiting the condom with all the elements necessary to spice up the intimate moments between couples.
In addition to this, the nano sensors left the audience amused, where they were mesmerized by the advertisement that it could promote mutual orgasm and also came with the flexibility to adjust the size of the dots. It also facilitated performance tracking through an app with the help of QR scan where the users could get a dynamic visualization of Sexual Quality Index, taking into account different parameters such as Performance Score, Strokes per minute, and duration.
Over the years, Manforce Condoms has always come up with unique ideas to connect with the audience by rolling out fun, quirky, and playful campaigns. The brand has covered it all, from extremely thin condoms to bizarre flavored condoms and colour-changing condoms, and levelling up the game of prank, this year, it came up with unconventional Manforce Smart Condom packs, driving mixed reactions from the audience.
The campaign was amplified across social media platforms to ensure media mileage, where it garnered 30 million views, clocking 70K likes and 300 K shares on Instagram. Intriguing the audience, the campaign was able to drive enhanced engagement, where some appreciated the revolutionary idea, while others were amazed at the power of AI. Some even speculated it to be an April Fool's Day prank, serving the purpose of the brand to create buzz among the masses and expand its reach among them.
Speaking on the occasion, Joy Chatterjee, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing (Consumer Division), Mankind Pharma said, "Manforce Condoms has always been at the forefront of coming up with groundbreaking ideas to entice the audience. In this pursuit to keep them hooked, we came up with the April Fool's Day campaign to drive engagement and a deeper connection with them. It was very exciting to work on the video where we aspired to ignite curiosity among the audience by bringing to table the disruptive AI powered condoms. The campaign had all the elements and quirkiness to induce excitement among the viewers."
