South Of The Blvd Encino Estate Now Available

Beautiful Encino estate offers an unparalleled combination of elegance, comfort, and convenience.

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare opportunity perfectly suited to buyers seeking a secluded estate in one of the most coveted neighborhoods of Encino. Located at 17653 Royce Dr, Encino, CA 91316, the home is perfectly positioned behind private gates on an exclusive cul-de-sac just south of Ventura Boulevard, providing privacy within a small, gated community and several features designed for comfortable living.The property spans approximately 3,600 square feet and includes four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Interior spaces include a formal living room and family room with a marble fireplaces, formal dining room, and a kitchen equipped with Viking appliances, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. The main bedroom suite includes vaulted ceilings, his-and-her commodes, a marble fireplace, and a spa-inspired ensuite bathroom.Additional features of the property include a dedicated home office, a gym area, a hardwired security system, and a GENERAC generator. The backyard features a gorgeous saltwater pool and spa surrounded by landscaping featuring palm trees and greenery.Ideally situated near highly-rated schools, upscale shopping, fine dining, and entertainment venues, providing convenience while maintaining a sense of privacy within the neighborhood.This remarkable property presents a rare chance to own a luxurious home that seamlessly blends exclusivity, modern amenities, and prime location in Encino.For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact Megan Husri at ...

Tony Dawson

SWH Group

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.