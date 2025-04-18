403
US Unveils New Outer Continental Shelf Oil, Gas Leasing Program
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 18 -- US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum on Friday directed the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to initiate the first step in a robust public engagement process to develop a new schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales on the US Outer Continental Shelf.
"Launching the process to develop the 11th National Outer Continental Shelf Program marks a decisive step toward securing American Energy Dominance," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a statement Friday.
"Through a transparent and inclusive public engagement process, we are reinforcing our commitment to responsible offshore energy development...driving job creation, bolstering economic growth and strengthening American energy independence. Under President Donald J. Trump's leadership, we are unlocking the full potential of our offshore resources to benefit the American people for generations to come."
It pointed out that BOEM will soon publish in the Federal Register a Request for Information and Comments on the preparation of the 11th National OCS Oil and Gas Leasing Program.
This publication will initiate a 45-day public comment period and serve as the initial step in the multi-year planning process.
Notably, BOEM's jurisdiction on the OCS has recently changed. A new planning area offshore Alaska-the High Arctic-is being established as the 27th OCS planning area. Additionally, boundaries of other existing planning areas are being updated to align with BOEM's revised jurisdiction. Details on these changes will be included in a forthcoming Federal Register notice and posted to BOEM's website.
As mandated by the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act, the Department of the Interior must solicit input from interested and affected parties during development of the National OCS Program. Consistent with prior efforts, BOEM will request information on all OCS planning areas at this initial stage.
Once finalized, the 11th National OCS Program will replace the current 10th Program (2024-2029), which includes just three lease sales over five years-all located in the Gulf of America. While BOEM continues work to complete those sales, development of the 11th Program will proceed concurrently.
The RFI does not propose a specific timeline for future lease sales or make any early determinations regarding which areas may be included. Instead, it invites stakeholders to provide insight and recommendations for leasing opportunities, raise concerns and identify other existing uses that may be affected by offshore leasing.
The OCS is a vital national resource, playing a critical role in America's energy security. As of April 1, 2025, BOEM manages 2,227 active oil and gas leases covering approximately 12.1 million acres in OCS regions. Of these, 469 leases are currently producing oil and gas.
These leases generate billions of dollars in revenue for the US Treasury and state governments while supporting hundreds of thousands of American jobs. In fiscal year 2024 alone, production from OCS leases accounted for approximately 14 percent of domestic oil production and 2 percent of domestic natural gas production, yielding USD 7 billion in federal revenues.
Additionally, the OCS holds vast quantities of undiscovered energy resources. BOEM's most recent assessment estimates a mean of 68.79 billion barrels of oil and 229.03 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.
President Trump's Executive Order 14154, "Unleashing American Energy," underscores the national interest in maximizing the use of affordable, reliable domestic energy.
"The order establishes US policy to "encourage energy exploration and production on federal lands and waters, including the Outer Continental Shelf, to meet the needs of our citizens and solidify the United States as a global energy leader long into the future."
Earlier this year, the Trump administration reaffirmed its commitment to offshore energy development. On April 4, 2025, Secretary Burgum directed BOEM to move forward with a lease sale in the Gulf of America.
Energy Dominance remains a cornerstone of US economic strength and global leadership. By expanding offshore capabilities, the United States is ensuring affordable energy for consumers, creating high-paying jobs, and reducing dependence on foreign adversaries.
Under President Trump's leadership, the Department of the Interior is cutting red tape, unleashing America's natural resources, and putting Americans back to work. (end)
