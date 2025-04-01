The Center Origin Becomes The First Licensed Psychedelic Healing Center In Colorado

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Center Origin is dedicated to offering safe, guided psychedelic experiences facilitated by trained professionals in a controlled and supportive environment. With a mission to provide transformative growth, the center will serve individuals seeking relief from conditions such as PTSD, depression, anxiety, and end-of-life distress, among other mental health challenges. Additionally, The Center Origin recognizes that psychedelic experiences can be profoundly beneficial beyond clinical needs, offering services for individuals seeking self-expansion, self-actualization, and personal growth.

Pioneering the Future of Psychedelic Therapy

"We are honored to lead the way in bringing regulated psychedelic services to Colorado," said Elizabeth Cooke, Co-Founder and CEO of The Center Origin. "This licensure represents not only a major step forward in mental health treatment and individual and community healing, but also a commitment to safety, education, and responsible care for those exploring the therapeutic and transformative potential of psychedelics."

The Center Origin's services include preparation, guided administration, and integration as well as microdosing support to ensure a comprehensive and ethical healing process. Additionally, The Center Origin's Co-Founder and Clinical Director, Mikki Vogt, LPC LAC NMCF, in partnership with several DORA-approved didactic training programs, has designed and developed a practicum training program, making The Center Origin a premier Colorado-based practicum site. Her clinical programs also include consultation services to Facilitators in Training and those seeking ongoing professional development. In addition, the center offers monthly professional case conferences, a variety of ongoing provider trainings for continued professional development, and a referral network of facilitators for clients to choose from. As part of the Center Origin's value of psychedelic community, events such as weekly integration circles, a psychedelic book club, and mycology classes are available for both clients and facilitators to participate. Mikki Vogt also provides educational presentations to community organizations and medical and mental health practices providing an overview of Colorado's regulated model and a deep dive into the various ways to integrate these approaches into the healthcare continuum.

Committed to accessibility and convenience, The Center Origin provides comprehensive in-house support to facilitators working with center clients and offers basic room rental services for facilitators bringing their own clients. The center is fully equipped with essential facilitator tools, equipment, and resources to ensure a seamless therapeutic process. Additionally, clients are provided with thoughtfully crafted comfort items, including food and drinks, personalized gifts, and small luxuries to enhance their journey. Every aspect of the space has been designed with intention, ensuring an optimal and supportive environment from start to finish.

The center operates with strict adherence to state regulations and prioritizes client and provider safety and well-being in every aspect of care. With this licensure, The Center Origin is positioned as a leader in the emerging field of psychedelic services and therapy, fostering a new era of holistic health care in Colorado and beyond.

