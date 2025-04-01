Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 8825623, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $7.9 billion in assets, $6.9 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and Texas providing commercial and personal banking products and services. b1BANK is a 2024 Mastercard“Innovation Award” winner and multiyear winner of American Banker Magazine's“Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.