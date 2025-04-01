Valley Adaptive Sports Receives $20,000 Grant From The Hartford

7 year old Gus Long receives an adaptive mountain bike as a result of a grant from The Hartford

- Valley Adaptive Sports Executive Director Nate CareyDRIGGS, ID, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Valley Adaptive Sports, a non-profit organization based in Driggs, Idaho, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.The grant enabled Valley Adaptive Sports, a member of the Move United member network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment, including a Tessier Know Kart to use at Grand Targhee Resort for adaptive ski lessons, sled hockey equipment for Kotler Arena and Idaho Falls Tautphaus Arena, and adaptive Nordic ski equipment.The Hartford also surprised Gus Long, a 7-year-old athlete who participates in skiing and biking with a set of new ski equipment and a new mountain bike. Gus said“I love to ski and bike and be nice to people.” Erika, Gus' mom, stated“We're excited to have Gus participate and keep trying more activities. This equipment will be great for him as he grows into it for next season.”Another athlete, Brooke Nelson, received a custom sports wheelchair designed for pickleball and basketball. "With this new chair I'm excited to get out and play with friends and my kids," Nelson said. "Today was amazing. I skied the (Tessier) Snow Kart from the summit of the 'Ghee today with Avery from the Mountain Sports School. It has been 8 years since my injury when I skied here all the time. It was fun to see the summit again.”“This year, a greater number of athletes from various sports have had the opportunity to ski, play sled hockey, and enjoy the outdoors. We are excited to continue expanding accessible recreation opportunities in Eastern Idaho. Our heartfelt thanks go to Move United and The Hartford for their unwavering commitment to adaptive sports!” said Nate Carey, Executive Director of VAS.” We see the benefits of recreation in the physical and mental health of our participants. The families are outside doing, and creating a personal connection with the outdoors. We look forward to serving more people.”Valley Adaptive Sports supports accessible recreation in Teton Valley, Idaho for locals and visitors. Swimming lessons, sled hockey, cycling, rock climbing, paddle sports, Nordic skiing, fishing and horseback riding are some of the sports they support. Please reach out if you or someone you know would like to participate or learn more about what they do, and what activities might be right for you.

