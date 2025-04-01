Braid Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification, Strengthening Commitment To Security And Compliance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Braid, a leading provider of core banking solutions for community financial institutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This accomplishment underscores Braid's commitment to empowering community banks and credit unions, particularly those interested in sponsoring complex third-party programs, by upholding the highest standards of data security, availability, and operational integrity.The SOC 2 Type 2 certification, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a rigorous, independent audit that evaluates a company's systems and controls over an extended period of time. This certification confirms that Braid's security protocols and operational processes not only meet but exceed industry standards for safeguarding sensitive data and ensuring consistent service availability.“Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a significant milestone for us,” said Jake Zhu, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Braid.“This certification underscores our commitment to upholding the highest standards of data security and operational integrity, ensuring that we clear the path for our customers to succeed. By maintaining these standards, we empower community financial institutions to confidently sponsor complex programs and meet the evolving demands of the fintech ecosystem.”Braid's SOC 2 Type 2 certification assures its partners, customers, and stakeholders that the company has implemented robust security measures and continuously monitors and improves its practices to mitigate risks. As Braid continues to expand its suite of financial technology solutions, this certification serves as a testament to the company's proactive approach to compliance and operational excellence.About BraidBraid empowers small community financial institutions to reach their full potential by providing the infrastructure needed to innovate and compete. Braid equips banks and credit unions to manage complex third-party programs in-house, greatly reducing the need for middleware, Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), or external processors. Learn more at .

