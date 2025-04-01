Gigi's Playhouse Teams Up With MLB's Jake Burger For Nationwide Tour To Promote Down Syndrome Awareness

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The tour kicked off on March 31 at GiGi's Playhouse Cincinnati, where Jake Burger, Texas Rangers teammate Corey Seager, and Cincinnati Reds players Graham Ashcraft and Nick Lodolo toured the Playhouse, participated in programs, and met with families GiGi's Playhouse serves.

"We are beyond excited to partner with Jake Burger, the Burger Family Foundation, and the Texas Rangers for this incredible initiative," said Nancy Gianni, Founder and Chief Belief Officer of GiGi's Playhouse. "This tour is a powerful opportunity to shine a spotlight on the beauty of Down syndrome and create a more accepting world. We are grateful for the support of the MLB community and the players who are joining us in this important mission."

Burger, a new addition to the Texas Rangers, is leading the charge on the tour in honor of his daughter, Penelope, born with Down syndrome less than a year ago. To show his support, Burger changed his jersey number to 21, a number with special significance for the Down syndrome community. As the only MLB player with a child with Down syndrome, Burger is using his platform to advocate for inclusion. Along with his wife, Ashlyn, Burger founded the Burger Family Foundation to empower families with disabilities. Together, they are the driving force behind this tour, partnering with GiGi's Playhouse to raise awareness and promote inclusion.

The tour will align with the Rangers' schedule. The other stops on the tour include GiGi's Playhouse locations in Hoffman Estates, Detroit, New York, Chicago, Tampa, Minneapolis, San Diego, Orange County, Phoenix, Sacramento, Houston, and Cleveland.

For over 20 years, GiGi's Playhouse has provided free educational, therapeutic, and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. This tour is an exciting way to amplify the organization's message and showcase the importance of celebrating the abilities of all individuals.

GiGi's Playhouse is the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers dedicated to providing free educational and therapeutic programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. GiGi's Playhouse has opened 61 locations across the United States and Mexico, and GiGi's Virtual programming serves families in more than 93 countries. GiGi's Playhouse offers a lifetime commitment-from prenatal diagnosis through career skills-to empower families with all the tools their child needs to succeed. For more information, visit here.

