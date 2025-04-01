TRANSACT 2025 Puts Networking And Industry Connections Front And Center

TRANSACT 2025 . April 2-4 . Las Vegas

From exclusive receptions to interactive show floor experiences, payments professionals will gain access to key decision-makers and emerging opportunities

- Kristen McKercher, Vice President, TRANSACTLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an industry where connections drive business forward, TRANSACT 2025, taking place April 2-4 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, will bring together the payments industry's top decision-makers for three days of high-impact networking and exclusive business events. The event will feature curated receptions, industry celebrations, and interactive show floor experiences , creating opportunities to build partnerships, exchange insights, and uncover new opportunities for growth.“At TRANSACT, connections go beyond introductions-they create real business opportunities,” said Kristen McKercher, Vice President, TRANSACT.“This year, we're creating even more opportunities for attendees to connect through exclusive receptions, industry celebrations, and interactive show floor experiences. These tailored events are designed to bring the right people together, spark new partnerships, and make every conversation count.”BUILDING CONNECTIONS AND DRIVING BUSINESS AT TRANSACT 2025Beyond scheduled meetings, TRANSACT 2025 offers dedicated spaces for organic conversations, industry celebrations, and hands-on engagement. From high-energy receptions to interactive show floor activations, these events help attendees build relationships, exchange insights, and explore new business prospects.Networking Receptions & Industry Celebrations.Opening Reception (sponsored by Bank of America): April 2 at 4 p.m. on the Show Floor.First-Time Attendee Mixer (sponsored by Truist): April 2 at 5 p.m. in the ETA Booth (ETA Central).Forty Under 40 & ETA YPP Reception (sponsored by Discover Global Network): April 2 at 5 p.m. in the Discover Booth (#347).ISV Village Reception (sponsored by MAPP Advisors): April 2 at 5 p.m. at the ISV Village.ETA Star Awards & Visa Celebration (sponsored by Visa): April 2 at 7 p.m. at the House of Blues Music Hall (registration required).Top Payments ISVs Award Recognition: April 3 at 11:45 a.m. in the Tech Zone.All-Attendee Party (sponsored by PSP Services): April 3 at 6 p.m. at Swingers Crazy Golf, Mandalay Bay (registration required)Special Industry Events.Golf Tournament: April 2 at 8 a.m. at Reflection Bay Golf Course (registration required).Opening Keynote Address with Mike Pell: April 2 at 4:25 p.m. at the Main Stage.EMPOW(H)ER Luncheon: April 4 at 12:30 p.m. (registration required)Show Floor Experiences.Discover Zone (sponsored by Discover): April 2-4 in Booth #347.Idea Zone: April 2-4.Growth Zone (sponsored by Mastercard): April 2-4.Tech Zone (sponsored by Infinicept & Keybank): April 2-4.Visa Meetup Lounge (sponsored by Visa): April 2-4.F1 VCARB Car Display (sponsored by Visa): April 2-4.Let's UnWine Podcast, powered by VizyPay: April 2-4.Headshot Lounge (sponsored by Payarc): April 2-4 in Booth #661.ISV Village (sponsored by MAPP Advisors): April 2-4.Gear Up for Growth with Clover (sponsored by Fiserv): April 2-4 Booth #405.Fill it Forward Hydration Stations (sponsored by Mastercard): April 2-4.Mobile App Lounge (sponsored by PSP Services): April 2-4INDUSTRY-LEADING SPONSORS POWERING TRANSACT 2025The success of TRANSACT 2025 is driven by sponsors who are committed to advancing the payments industry..Titanium Sponsors: Mastercard, PSP Solutions, Visa.Platinum Sponsors: American Express, Bank of America, Discover, Fiserv, Maverick Payments.Gold Sponsors: Mapp Advisors, Truist, TSG.Silver Sponsors: Adyen, Blankfactor, G2 Risk Solutions, Infinicept, Payarc, Paze, VenableMcKercher added,“We are grateful to our sponsors for their role in driving progress across the payments industry. Their support fuels the conversations and partnerships that move the industry forward, ensuring attendees have access to the connections and insights they need to stay competitive.”To learn more about the special events at TRANSACT 2025 and to register , visit TRANSACTshow. Media interested in attending should contact ... to request a media badge.###About the Electronic Transactions AssociationThe Electronic Transactions Association (ETA) is the world's leading advocacy and trade association for the payments industry. Our members span the breadth of payments and fintech companies, from the largest incumbent players to the emerging disruptors in the U.S. and in more than a dozen countries around the world. ETA members make commerce possible by processing approximately $52.7 trillion annually in purchases and P2P payments worldwide and deploying payments innovation to merchants and consumers.About Trifecta CollectiveKnown as architects of innovation in the event industry, Trifecta Collective LLC is a unique trade show organizer whose mission is to elevate B2B events to unprecedented heights, infusing every event with a touch of ingenuity and forward-thinking brilliance. With extensive leadership experience in building and leading industry events and backed by a dynamic partnership with GreyLion, Trifecta seeks partnerships to strategically align with visionary leaders who have already laid the groundwork for success within an industry vertical. Since 2021, Trifecta Collective has been building a portfolio of market-leading trade shows and events that are leaders in their respective market segments.

