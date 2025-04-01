Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Columbia International Festival Expands In Its 30Th Year, April 5-6


2025-04-01 02:47:14

Festival Highlights:

  • Parade of Nations: Saturday, April 5, at 2 p.m.
  • Fashion Shows: The adult Show is on Saturday at 4 p.m., and the Children's Show is on Sunday at 4 p.m.
  • International Food Court: 20 vendors from Bangladesh, China, India, Korea, France, Peru, and more.
  • Bazaar Marketplace: Artisanal goods from Ghana, Korea, the Middle East, Russia, and Europe.
  • 16 service organizations, including Lutheran Services of the Carolinas and USC College of Education.

Festival Hours:

  • Saturday, April 5: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 6: Noon – 7 p.m.

Box Office Ticket Prices:

  • $10 per adult
  • $7 per teen (ages 13-19)
  • FREE for children under 13

For more information or to purchase advance online tickets visit cifonline . Active-duty military personnel and Title I school students can obtain promotional codes for free tickets at cifonline .

Contact: Meredith Edwards
(803) 799-3452

SOURCE Columbia International Festival

MENAFN01042025003732001241ID1109379460

