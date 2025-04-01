403
Columbia International Festival Expands In Its 30Th Year, April 5-6
Contact: Meredith Edwards
Festival Highlights:
-
Parade of Nations: Saturday, April 5, at 2 p.m.
Fashion Shows: The adult Show is on Saturday at 4 p.m., and the Children's Show is on Sunday at 4 p.m.
International Food Court: 20 vendors from Bangladesh, China, India, Korea, France, Peru, and more.
Bazaar Marketplace: Artisanal goods from Ghana, Korea, the Middle East, Russia, and Europe.
16 service organizations, including Lutheran Services of the Carolinas and USC College of Education.
Festival Hours:
-
Saturday, April 5: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday, April 6: Noon – 7 p.m.
Box Office Ticket Prices:
-
$10 per adult
$7 per teen (ages 13-19)
FREE for children under 13
For more information or to purchase advance online tickets visit cifonline . Active-duty military personnel and Title I school students can obtain promotional codes for free tickets at cifonline .
(803) 799-3452
