Tinygemsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Acquires Skytech To Expand AI Robotics In Hospitality Sector

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) , an innovator in hospitality automation, has acquired Skytech Automated Solutions, Inc., a leader in AI-driven service technologies for hotels. This strategic move follows Nightfood's recent acquisition of Carryout Supplies and enhances its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) offerings. Skytech's Laundry Helper robot, already in use at multiple hotel properties, will now be integrated into Nightfood's broader automation platform to improve operational efficiency and guest experience. The combined capabilities are expected to boost market reach, recurring revenue, and operational scalability.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

