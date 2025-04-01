Biomednewsbreaks - Fifty 1 Labs Inc. (FITY), Genetic Networks Set To Push The Boundaries Of Biotechnology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , a forward-thinking leader in biotechnology and health innovation, today announced a groundbreaking achievement by its recently acquired subsidiary, Genetic Networks, in space-based biotechnology. The milestone stems from over a decade of space-based functional genomics from Dr. Corey Nislow's laboratory, with the work highlighting the pivotal role of functional genomics in diverse aspects of human health and wellness. According to Dr. Nislow, the experiment findings have the potential to unlock new pathways for pharmaceutical development and human health in space exploration.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this achievement by Genetic Networks and to have Dr. Corey Nislow as a key part of our team through this acquisition,” said Gennaro D'Urso, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs.“Corey's leadership in space genomics, combined with Genetic Networks' upcoming SpaceX missions, exemplifies the forward-thinking innovation we aim to champion at Fifty 1 Labs. His presence brings tremendous value, amplifying our ability to push the boundaries of biotechnology on Earth and beyond.”

About Fifty 1 Labs Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs is a dynamic biotechnology company dedicated to advancing human health through innovative research and development. With a focus on cutting-edge solutions, Fifty 1 Labs integrates advanced scientific discoveries to address challenges in medicine, wellness, and beyond.

