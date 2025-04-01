Spotter Global To Revolutionize Drone And Pilot Detection With Upcoming Availability Of RDID In Q2 2025

Spotter Global Remote Drone ID

- Logan Harris, President of Spotter GlobalOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- [Orem, Utah] – [March 17, 2025] – Spotter Global , a leading innovator in security threat identification and tracking solutions, is pleased to announce the upcoming availability of RDID (Remote Drone ID) for purchase. RDID is a cutting-edge technology designed to provide reliable, portable, and long-range drone detection. Scheduled for release in April, RDID offers a cost-effective solution for private property owners, sports stadiums, corporations, and government entities seeking to safeguard their assets from unauthorized drone activity, including surveillance, disruptions, and potential security threats.RDID represents a significant advancement in drone detection, tracking, and mitigation at a price point affordable for companies, high-end residential, schools, and many others. Engineered to meet the increasing demand for affordable counter-drone systems, RDID listens for the FAA-mandated“remote ID” WiFi radio signal broadcast by compliant drones and sends both the drone and the drone operator's position to Spotter Global's NetworkedIO (NIO) Sensor Management System. This system monitors the airspace, cues cameras and creates alarm zones across an expansive 436-acre coverage area. Notably, RDID can identify drone pilots even if they are operating outside this designated perimeter, providing enhanced situational awareness and security.Upon detection, suspicious drones are continuously tracked by the RDID and can be tracked even more closely through the integration of PTZ cameras with NIO, allowing security personnel to visually confirm potential threats. Additionally, RDID enables the identification of drone pilots by cross-referencing their location history with local security footage, facilitating the capture of images or license plate information. Should the pilot evade on-site identification, RDID can capture the drone's official registration number. With appropriate legal authorization, this information can be matched against the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) drone registration database to retrieve the pilot's name, address, and contact details.“As part of Spotter's mission of preventing harm we are excited to offer to a wide range of security professionals a simple and cost-effective way to have better situational awareness of drones around their facilities and people. We are also offering lease options to make it even easier for someone to try the RDID and see its value,” says Logan Harris, President of Spotter Global.Spotter Global's unwavering commitment to innovation and security places it at the forefront of the perimeter protection industry. The introduction of RDID is expected to set new standards in cost-effective drone detection while empowering organizations and communities to enhance security at critical infrastructure sites, events, and private properties.For more information on the upcoming release of RDID or to schedule a demonstration, please visit or contact John Johannesmeyer, Head of Customer Communications, at ....About Spotter GlobalSpotter Global is a premier provider of advanced perimeter security solutions, dedicated to Preventing HarmTM through cutting-edge technology and innovation.

