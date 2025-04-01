Frank Lanasa Joins Activate Care As Vice President Of Sales

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Activate Care, a leading provider of integrated social care coordination solutions, today announced the appointment of Frank LaNasa as Vice President of Sales. Frank brings over two decades of extensive experience in healthcare leadership, strategy, and operations, with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation.“We are thrilled to welcome Frank to the Activate Care team,” said Ted Quinn, CEO of Activate Care.“His deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and his passion for improving care for vulnerable populations make him an invaluable asset as we continue to grow and scale our solutions. Frank's expertise will be crucial in helping us empower more healthcare organizations to effectively address the social determinants of health.”Frank's career has been dedicated to transforming healthcare delivery for vulnerable populations, with deep expertise in Medicaid, Medicare, and value-based care. Prior to joining Activate Care, he held senior leadership roles at industry-leading healthcare organizations, where he focused on building high-performing teams and driving innovative care models. His work has consistently bridged the gap between healthcare systems and the communities they serve.In his new role at Activate Care, Frank will be instrumental in expanding the company's impact across the country, helping partners integrate social care coordination into clinical workflows to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.“I am excited to join Activate Care and contribute to its mission of transforming healthcare through integrated social care coordination,” said Frank LaNasa.“I believe that Activate Care's innovative approach has the potential to significantly improve the lives of individuals and communities, and I look forward to working with the team to expand our reach and impact.”About Activate CareActivate Care is a mission- and data-driven leader in proactive social risk management solutions. Our expertise and experience designing and implementing innovative care models, coupled with our cloud-based CareLink platform, helps communities across America address social drivers of health (SDOH) and create better whole-person care.. Activate Care's Path Assist program is a community care model aimed at improving the health of targeted Medicaid and at-risk populations. Path Assist provides evidence-based and person-centered support to address unmet health-related social needs by reducing health inequities and improving the quality of care in defined geographies. To learn more, visit activatecare.

