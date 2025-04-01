Aleforge Launches Advanced Ddos Protection For Game Servers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atlanta, GA , April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AleForge, a specialized game server hosting provider, announced the launch of its advanced DDoS protection service today, powered by enterprise-grade technology. This new service will provide game server owners with robust protection against increasingly common and sophisticated DDoS attacks while simultaneously improving connection stability and reducing latency.

The new protection service comes as a response to the growing threat of DDoS attacks targeting game servers, which can disrupt gameplay and community events. By implementing state-of-the-art security technology, AleForge now offers DDoS protection that can mitigate attacks up to 348 Tbps, protecting customers from even the largest and most sophisticated botnets.

The protection service also incorporates smart network routing technology, which optimizes network paths to significantly improve connection stability and reduce latency by 10-30% - critically important for gaming applications where consistent, smooth gameplay is essential. This makes AleForge one of the first game server hosts to offer both enhanced security and improved performance in a single integrated solution.

Key features of AleForge's new DDoS protection service include:



Protection against attacks up to 348 Tbps.

TCP-optimized smart routing for reduced latency and more stable connections.

Support for all common game protocols including Minecraft, Valheim, and more.

No additional hardware or software required for customers.

Automatic mitigation with no manual intervention needed. Zero impact on legitimate game traffic.

"As we've started to host larger communities, it's become apparent that more robust DDoS protection was needed for our customers. However, the game-server specific solutions available significantly impacted user experience,” said Caleb Micklus, CCO at AleForge.“Having already invested in top-of-the-line hardware, enterprise-grade network optimization and security was the natural next step.”

The new DDoS protection service is available immediately for new customers and will be rolled out to existing AleForge customers at no additional cost, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing exceptional value and security.

About AleForge

Founded to address the limitations of traditional game server hosts, AleForge specializes in providing transparent, resource-efficient hosting solutions for gaming communities. The company offers customizable game server hosting with features like mod and modpack installers, custom subdomains, and the unique ability to switch games and run multiple servers under one billing plan. AleForge is committed to maintaining open communication with customers, transparent operations, and enterprise-level service.



Press inquiries

AleForge



Bear Flinn

...



