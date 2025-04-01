Inc. Names Empower Pharmacy To Its 2025 List Of The Fastest Growing Private Companies In The Southwest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Healthcare is becoming more personal, and compounding is central to this evolution. What began as a local compounding pharmacy in Houston, Empower has grown into a national leader spearheading innovation in customized pharmaceuticals," said Shaun Noorian, founder and CEO. "Our journey over the past 15 years embodies the promise of personalized medicine and shows a gold standard when serving over 33,000 prescribers and several million patients across the U.S. with affordable, tailored therapies that might otherwise be inaccessible."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest. Between 2021 and 2023, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 106 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 13,809 jobs and $15.9 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles, can be found at starting April 1. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list are true trailblazers driving economic growth in their respective regions, industries, and beyond. This list celebrates their achievements and tells the stories of remarkable companies that are fueling growth and adding jobs in local economies throughout the country," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

