CBI Must Use Technology To Solve New-Age Crimes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, April 1 Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT, on Tuesday stressed the need for a robust techno-legal framework to address emerging new-age crimes.

Addressing the 21st D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture on CBI's 62nd Foundation Day, Vaishnaw said,“Amid deepfake and AI challenges, the future of effective criminal justice lies in combining legal frameworks with technological capability and institutional innovation.”

Urging the CBI to establish state-of-the-art Cyber Forensic Labs in collaboration with academia, the Minister said:“Our academia, our scientists, our researchers today possess remarkable strength and capabilities. This strength must be harnessed by investigating agencies, law officers, and government departments to co-develop technological solutions.”

Vaishnaw further highlighted the need for institutional frameworks that facilitate such collaborations and suggested that Ministries and Departments such as MeitY, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and Department of Science and Technology (DST) work closely with investigative agencies to co-create technologies required for modern-day law enforcement.

He said the law alone will not be sufficient, and we will need a techno-legal approach to address the challenges posed by new-age crimes and investigations.

During the event, President's Police Medals (PPM) for Distinguished Service and Police Medals (PM) for Meritorious Service were presented to 26 CBI, acknowledging their dedication and exceptional contributions.

The Minister stressed the need for an efficient legal system, highlighting how India's growth strategy focuses on simplification by eliminating outdated colonial-era laws.

He said over 1,500 archaic laws have been removed, and new frameworks like the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have replaced old legal structures such as the IPC and CrPC.

“This simplification process is paving the way for a more modern and efficient legal system,” he said.

While speaking on 'Viksit Bharat@2047 - A Roadmap for CBI', the Minister outlined a strategic vision for the agency's role in India's progress over the next two decades.

Those who attended the event included CBI Director Praveen Sood, Attorney General of India, Central Vigilance Commissioner, Director IB, Director ED, Heads of NIA and Central Paramilitary Forces. Police Liaison Officers (PLOs) of other countries also attended the event.

The CBI pays homage to its founder director, late Dharamnath Prasad Kohli, every year, and the agency has been organising the D.P. Kohli Memorial Lecture since the year 2000.