INTRODUCING GODDESS MAINTENANCE CO: THE NEXT BIG DISRUPTOR IN BIOTECH BEAUTY

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative beauty brand is emerging as a major player in the biotech-driven beauty revolution. Goddess Maintenance Co. announces today its global launch.

Goddess Maintenance Company (GMCo) unites four accomplished founders with a proven track record. Entrepreneurs and sisters Lauren Vesler and Manda Mason, transformed nail care with The W Nail Bar, alongside haircare innovators, Edward Connaghan and Denise Russell, formerly the brand architects behind the global rise of Olaplex and K18 Hair. Together they are disrupting the beauty industry by envisioning a full-body beauty brand driven by innovation and sustainability, pioneering biotech-powered, eco-conscious solutions.

Goddess Maintenance Co. is launching with their hero product, the BioTech BlowoutTM Leave-In Restorative Mask as the first introduction to BioProtectionTM , welcoming a new category of haircare to the industry. The hero is designed to protect - to cover or shield from exposure, injury, damage or destruction with the goal of rethinking the way we treat our hair and focusing on prevention to meticulously maintain the one accessory you never take off. Post-launch, the brand plans to release skincare and bodycare offering biotech beauty solutions from head to toe.

"We grew up in the heart of the Midwest, surrounded by the values of family, hard work and a legacy of entrepreneurs," said Founders Lauren Vesler and Manda Mason. "We had our own dreams and envisioned a line of head-to-toe solutions that combined luxurious self-care with smart, science-driven formulations that were not offered anywhere else on the market. With the launch of Goddess Maintenance Co., we are celebrating beauty, empowerment, and innovation with our first launch in haircare and eventually widening our portfolio, offering a fully curated line of smart SKUs powered by proprietary technology."

"In a saturated market, Goddess Maintenance Co. is set to take the industry by storm with a promise of high-quality products that simplify beauty routines," said Founders Edward Connaghan and Denise Russell. "The brand's commitment to biotech-driven, clinically proven formulas and an innovative spirit will set new standards for years to come. More than just a brand, it's a movement-born from the bold vision of two sisters who turned their dreams into something extraordinary in the heart of the Midwest."

The brand's first innovation, the BioTech BlowoutTM Leave-In Restorative Mask , is a cutting-edge biotech hair treatment that works from the inside out to repair and protect, leaving hair stronger, shinier, and more resilient. Powered by a dual-action proprietary Goddess Molecule, this "more-than-a-mask" treatment primes hair for smooth blowouts, enhances volume, and keeps curls defined-all without compromising the health of the hair. With every application, it strengthens, adds shine, and enhances manageability, setting the foundation for flawless, long-lasting styles. Ideal for all hair types, it simplifies styling, leaving hair healthier and more resilient over time, while helping extend styles between washes. Whether it's part of a salon service or at-home maintenance, BioTech BlowoutTM creates a blowout experience that not only looks incredible but improves the health and longevity of the hair – reflective of the strength and beauty of the goddess within.

The proprietary Goddess Molecule consists of a macro peptide and a micro peptide, working together to penetrate both the cuticle and cortex, creating a defensive barrier surrounding the entire hair shaft. It creates a scaffold-like structure that wraps around and within the hair, delivering a complete, reparative and protective transformation from the inside out.



Macro peptide: Sits on the hair's surface, forming a protective barrier that smooths, enhances shine, and defends against heat (up to 450°F), humidity, and pollution while locking in hydration. Its larger size prevents penetration, ensuring an instant transformation-soft, glossy, frizz-free strands. Micro peptide: Penetrates deep into the hair shaft to repair damage, strengthen from within, and enhance elasticity. It preps the hair for the macropeptide's adhesion, preventing breakage and split ends. With continued use, it builds long-term resilience, leaving hair stronger and healthier over time.

BioTech BlowoutTM Leave-In Restorative Mask

Now available on GoddessMaintenance

At-Home Treatment 50ML MSRP: $40

Professional 300ML MSRP: $99



Increases hair strength, protects and reduces breakage by up to 173%

Improves flexibility, preventing breakage and improving manageability

Protects against heat damage up to 450°F

Protect your style and lock in shape for 8+ hours

Enhances curl retention by 38%

Protect against pollution, blocking 90% of buildup for cleaner, healthier hair

Increases hair thickness, creating visibly fuller, plumper strands Protects from frizz, brittleness and improves manageability and flexibility

In addition to their launch news, Goddess Maintenance Co. is proud to announce its exclusive professional channel partnership with CosmoProf and Paramount Beauty. Cosmoprof, two premier distributors of professional beauty products.

Launching April 2025, the BioTech BlowoutTM Leave-In Restorative Mask will be available in all Cosmoprof locations across the United States and Canada. The partnership also includes a robust educational initiative designed to empower beauty professionals with in-depth knowledge of haircare science and product efficacy. With training and certification programs tailored to CosmoProf, Goddess Maintenance Co. is proud to introduce their new technology to salon professionals and clients alike, moving the haircare industry forward with a multi-faceted, multi-benefit product that can help simplify haircare routines, protect hair from everyday aggressors or damage and improve hair health from the inside out.

Goddess Maintenance Co. is now available to shop exclusively at GoddessMaintenance . Both the at-home and professional sizes are now available at select Cosmoprof locations. Join the Goddess community on Instagram @goddessmaintenanceco and on TikTok @goddessmaintenance .

About Goddess Maintenance

From salon essentials to everyday rituals, Goddess Maintenance Co. is crafted to make you feel like a goddess from head to toe. We see a world of individuals practicing self-love daily and a society of individuals radiating and leading their communities. We are here to cultivate a global community, promote self-love, and empower millions to prioritize, experience, and radiate their inner Goddess.

About Next8 Investments

Next8 Investments is a beauty incubator founded by beauty industry disruptors, Edward Connaghan and Denise Russell – formerly the brand architects behind Olaplex and K18 Hair. Connaghan and Russell are acclaimed entrepreneurs known for their innovative solutions and strategic partnerships. With a focus on biotechnology, they continue to foster groundbreaking advancements in skin and hair care. Their company, Next8 Investments, aims to support emerging founders in the beauty and biotech industries and "pioneer" new technologies in human biology, artificial intelligence (AI) and genetics.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Goddess Maintenance Co.

