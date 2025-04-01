Bihar: Police Officer Suspended For Beating Driver In Kaimur

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 1 (IANS) An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and two Home Guard personnel have landed in trouble after a video of police misconduct went viral on social media.

The footage, captured on NH-19 in Mohania, shows officers allegedly assaulting a driver and demanding a bribe.

Reacting to the viral clip, Kaimur SP Harimohan Shukla has suspended ASI Prabhat Kumar and recommended stopping the work of two Home Guards personnel to the district magistrate of Kaimur.

He also ordered an SDPO rank officer-led investigation in this matter.

“As soon as we came to know about the incident of misconduct, SI Prabhat Kumar was immediately suspended. A letter has been sent to the District Magistrate for the removal of the two Home Guard jawans,” Shukla said.

According to police, SI Prabhat Kumar and his DAIL 112 team were stationed at an Integrated check post when they intercepted a truck and allegedly demanded an amount as a bribe to pass the truck from the check post.

The video shows them beating a driver with a baton and pushing him into a police vehicle. The incident occurred after the victim allegedly refused to pay a bribe.

Following the incident, the RJD, Bihar's main opposition party, wasted no time in attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government. Sharing the viral video on its official X (Twitter) handle, the party claimed that police officers were resorting to extortion due to the so-called“DK tax.”

“You will have to pay a bribe to Bihar Police! Either get beaten up or empty your pockets quietly! Elections are coming, and now officers are under double pressure-to extort more so that Nitish Kumar and BJP can use the money for polls!” RJD wrote on 'X'.