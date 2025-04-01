403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canopy Growth Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : Has made an optional early prepayment under its senior secured term loan in an aggregate principal amount equal to US$100 million at a discounted price of US$97.5 million. This results in interest expense savings of approximately US$13 million on an annualized basis. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.31.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment