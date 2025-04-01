Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth Corporation


2025-04-01 10:14:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:52 AM EST - Canopy Growth Corporation : Has made an optional early prepayment under its senior secured term loan in an aggregate principal amount equal to US$100 million at a discounted price of US$97.5 million. This results in interest expense savings of approximately US$13 million on an annualized basis. Canopy Growth Corporation shares T are trading down $0.02 at $1.31.

