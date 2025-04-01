Industrial Ethernet Market To Reach USD 21.9 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial Ethernet Market is growing rapidly, driven by automation, IoT, AI, and increasing demand for smart manufacturing solutions. Pune, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Ethernet Market Size Analysis: “ The Industrial Ethernet Market , valued at USD 11.2 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.74%, reaching USD 21.9 billion by 2032. ”

Get a Sample Report of Industrial Ethernet Market @ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Siemens – SCALANCE Industrial Ethernet Switches

Cisco – Catalyst Industrial Ethernet Switches

Rockwell Automation – Allen-Bradley Stratix Switches

Belden – Hirschmann Industrial Ethernet Solutions

Moxa – Moxa EDS Series Switches

Phoenix Contact – FL SWITCH Industrial Ethernet Series

Schneider Electric – Modicon Industrial Ethernet Switches

ABB – ABB Industrial Ethernet Routers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Aruba Industrial Ethernet Switches

Huawei – CloudEngine Industrial Ethernet Switches

Omron – Omron Industrial Ethernet Controllers

Advantech – Advantech Industrial Ethernet Switches

Beckhoff Automation – EtherCAT Industrial Ethernet Solutions

General Electric (GE) – GE Industrial Ethernet Switches Honeywell – Experion Industrial Ethernet Solutions Industrial Ethernet Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 11.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 21.9 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.74% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers . Growing adoption of Industry 4.0 and industrial automation is fueling the demand for high-speed and reliable Industrial Ethernet networks.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Industrial Ethernet Market, Make an Enquiry Now@

The Industrial Ethernet market is growing with the rising use of automation, IoT, and Industry 4.0 in manufacturing and industrial applications. Demand is driven by the requirement for high-speed, reliable, and scalable networking solutions to improve real-time data communication and process efficiency. Increasing investments in smart factories, robotics, and digitalization also propel market growth. The future is in the convergence of AI, 5G, and cybersecurity technologies to increase network performance and security. Furthermore, the advent of edge computing and industrial cloud use cases will increase demand for sophisticated Ethernet solutions. With industries focusing on effortless connectivity and efficiency, Industrial Ethernet will be the key to shaping the future of smart manufacturing.

The U.S. Industrial Ethernet Market , valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2023, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87%, reaching USD 5.67 billion by 2032.

The expansion of the U.S. Industrial Ethernet Market is propelled by growing use of automation, smart manufacturing, and Industry 4.0 projects. Growing need for high-speed, secure industrial networking solutions to enable real-time data transfer and process improvement is a major driver. Growth of IoT, robotics, and AI-based industrial applications further fuels market growth. Also, rising investments in cybersecurity, edge computing, and industrial cloud solutions intensify the requirement for superior Ethernet networks, providing smooth connectivity and business efficiency across sectors.

By Type, Hardware Segment Dominates with 48% Revenue Share in 2023, Software Segment Poised for Rapid Growth

In 2023, the hardware segment dominated the market with a 48% revenue share, fueled by the demand for rugged, high-performance devices in industrial settings. Industrial Ethernet switches, routers, and cables are built to resist extreme temperatures, humidity, dust, and vibrations. Their reliability and durability are essential to avoiding expensive downtime and maintaining network stability, making them indispensable for industrial applications.

The software segment is expected to see substantial growth during the forecast period as a result of growing network complexity. Automated management, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated diagnostics are necessary to keep networks running at their best. With expanding industrial networks, end-to-end visibility offerings and rapid trouble isolation will be unavoidable for trouble-free operation and improved efficiency.

By Protocol, PROFINET Protocol Leads the Market with Strong Industrial Adoption, EtherCAT Protocol Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the PROFINET protocol segment held the largest market share, accounting for a considerable revenue percentage because of its reliability and real-time functionality. It provides high-accuracy data transfer and synchronization, necessary for uses such as motion control and process automation. PROFINET's better performance, reliability, and capacity to exercise firm control of industrial processes make it the top option for industrial Ethernet applications.

The EtherCAT protocol segment is also expected to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period with its superior real-time control abilities. In contrast to conventional protocols, EtherCAT processes data in real-time while passing through nodes in a network, providing ultra-low latency and high synchronization accuracy. This is why it finds extensive use in industries that necessitate high-speed, precise communication, thereby accelerating its adoption among sophisticated automation and control systems.

By End-Use, Automotive & Transportation Segment Leads with Largest Market Share, Electrical & Electronics Segment Set for Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Automotive & Transportation segment led the market as automotive manufacturing grows with greater automation and digitalization. Technologically advanced technologies like robots, automated guided vehicles, and real-time data analysis are dependent on fast, dependable communication to operate flawlessly. Industrial Ethernet supports effective data transfer between production stages, meeting the expanding need for advanced networking solutions as electric and autonomous cars transform the industry.

The Electrical & Electronics segment will grow at the fastest CAGR through the forecast period due to miniaturization and sophistication of electronic products. Sophisticated manufacturing involves high-speed, dependable machine-to-machine communication and process control. Industrial Ethernet supplies the underlying infrastructure to drive greater operational efficiency with seamless connectivity for advanced manufacturing processes that are behind high-quality electronic manufacturing.

Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation:

By Type



Hardware

Software Services

By Protocol



EtherCAT

EtherNet/IP

PROFINET

POWERLINK

SERCOS III CC-Link IE

By End-Use



Automotive & Transportation

Oil and Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Fertilizer

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense Others





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Industrial Ethernet Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

North America Leads the Industrial Ethernet Market with 36% Revenue Share, Asia Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth with Rising Industrialization

In 2023, North America led the Industrial Ethernet market, holding 36% of total revenue. The presence of big solution providers such as Rockwell Automation, Cisco Systems, and Belden Inc. has made the region's market stronger. They promote innovation through creating sophisticated Ethernet solutions for industrial use. Their large distribution networks, coupled with ongoing product development, have boosted market growth, providing stable, high-performance networking solutions for industrial automation.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR in the Industrial Ethernet market throughout the forecast period. Industrialization and urbanization in major economies like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are triggering the demand for sophisticated automation solutions. With the growth of manufacturing industries, the requirements for high-speed, low-latency industrial networking are increasing, making Industrial Ethernet an indispensable part of contemporary production and smart factory operations.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, by Protocol

9. Industrial Ethernet Market Segmentation, by End-User

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Industrial Ethernet Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ...]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)