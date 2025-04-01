Wood Partners Breaks Ground On Alta Nashoba Valley In Bolton, Massachusetts

Leading multifamily developer begins construction on fully electric community

BOSTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners announced today the groundbreaking of its latest community, Alta Nashoba Valley, in Bolton, Massachusetts, a suburb outside of Boston. The fully electric community will have a 25% affordable component and is set to deliver first units in December 2025.

Alta Nashoba Valley will be fully electric and will install high-efficiency heat pumps and on-demand hot water systems so that all heating, cooling and cooking will be electric. This approach is new to the Massachusetts market for non-subsidized housing and is more environmentally friendly in comparison to gas-powered facilities. Additionally, Wood Partners, working alongside city officials, is providing funding to complete the construction of the recreational Derby Field, relocate the community garden and contribute to the Memorial Field playground.

The 229-unit community is conveniently located immediately off I-495 at the Bolton Office Park campus and will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layout designs. The four three-story buildings are thoughtfully designed to reflect the New England-style home and will feature a clubroom, workspaces, a fitness center, a private bar and dining area, a dog park, a playground, EV stations, a pet spa, a resort-style pool, and firepits and grilling areas.

"From the luxurious amenities to the community-driven projects and eco-friendly features, this development sets a new standard for multifamily construction in Massachusetts," said Kelen Araujo, Development Manager at Wood Partners. "We are very active in the region and remain dedicated to providing high-quality living spaces for the community."

Within the past year, Wood Partners has started construction on Alta Altitude in Warwick, Rhode Island, Alta Oak & Pine in Londonderry, New Hampshire, and Alta Forge in Abington, Massachusetts, in addition to Alta Nashoba Valley, marking its expansion throughout New England. These multifamily communities will bring more than 900 units of much-needed housing to the region that has seen a shortage of new development.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners .

Media Contact

Addy Kundla

[email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED