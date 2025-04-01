Stellantis Annual General Meeting Live Webcast Available

AMSTERDAM, April 1, 2025 – Stellantis N.V. announced today that a link for the live webcast of its Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.'s 2024 financial statements will be made available on under the Investors section on the day of the event, April 15, 2025.

