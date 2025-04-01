Chicago Plastic Surgeons On What To Know Before Facelift Surgery

Dr. Lorri Cobbins and Dr. Brian Braithwaite highlight key information patients should know before undergoing facelift surgery.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As more individuals seek rejuvenating solutions to signs of aging, facelift surgery remains a popular choice for those aiming to restore a youthful appearance to their face and neck. Before deciding to proceed with this transformative procedure, Lorri Cobbins, MD and Brian Braithwaite, MD, board-certified plastic surgeons in Chicago , emphasize how essential it is for both women and men to thoroughly understand the surgery. This includes candidacy requirements and the facelift recovery process.Before undergoing facelift surgery, prospective patients must schedule a thorough consultation with a qualified plastic surgeon to discuss their medical history, aesthetic goals, and potential risks and benefits associated with the procedure. The doctors explain that this step is crucial to determining the most appropriate treatment plan for each individual's unique needs and expectations. Additionally, the consultation is a way for patients to evaluate their rapport with the surgeon and assess whether they feel both comfortable and confident in their care.Dr. Cobbins notes that facelift surgery is often considered by individuals who are experiencing sagging skin, deep wrinkles, jowl formation, and other signs of aging in the middle-to-lower region of the face that cannot be effectively treated with non-surgical methods. Ideal candidates should be in good overall health, non-smokers, and have realistic expectations about the results. "It's not just about looking younger, but refreshing one's appearance in a natural way," states Dr. Cobbins.It is also important that patients are educated on how the procedure is performed, and that they understand the particulars of the recovery process. Facelift surgery involves incisions typically made around the hairline and ears to minimize visible scarring. The skin is then carefully lifted as the underlying tissues are tightened and sculpted. Excess skin is removed, and the remaining skin is repositioned to create a more youthful, natural-looking facial contour.Recovery from facelift surgery generally requires careful planning and adherence to post-operative instructions to ensure the best outcomes. Patients should arrange for someone to drive them home post-surgery and assist them for the first few days during the initial recovery phase.Additionally, Dr. Cobbins says that swelling and bruising are common after surgery. "Keeping your head elevated, even when sleeping, and applying cold compresses can significantly aid in reducing swelling during the first few days post-operation." Patients should also avoid strenuous activities and direct sun exposure, and meticulously follow aftercare instructions provided by their surgeon.Dr. Cobbins adds that facelift surgery, similarly to other facial procedures , can greatly enhance one's appearance and self-confidence, but it requires a commitment to both pre-surgical preparation and post-operative care. By fully understanding the requirements and recovery process, patients can better prepare themselves for a successful outcome.About Lorri Cobbins, MD, FACSDr. Lorri Cobbins, an Immediate Past President of the Illinois Society of Plastic Surgeons, obtained her medical degree and earned a Distinction in Research from Saint Louis University. After completing a five-year residency in Otolaryngology at the University of Louisville Medical Center, she received formal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery training. Dr. Cobbins is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society, and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.About Brian Braithwaite, MD, FACSDr. Brian Braithwaite earned both his undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Chicago and University of Illinois College of Medicine. After a surgical internship and career as a flight surgeon in the United States Navy, he completed a general surgery residency at the Keesler Air Force Base medical center. Dr. Braithwaite continued his plastic surgery training at the University of Louisville and held the position of chief of plastic surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.Dr. Cobbins and Dr. Braithwaite are both available for interview upon request.For more information, visit aestheticinstitutechicago and facebook/plasticsurgeonschicago/.To view the original source of this release, click here:news-room/chicago-plastic-surgeons-on-what-to-know-before-facelift-surgery/###The Aesthetic Institute of Chicago601 West Randolph StreetChicago, IL 60661(312) 258-9100Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.