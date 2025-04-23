Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
First Picture Of Terrorist Who Opened Fire In Pahalgam: 'Grey Attire, Wielding AK-47'

First Picture Of Terrorist Who Opened Fire In Pahalgam: 'Grey Attire, Wielding AK-47'


2025-04-23 02:00:40
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A terrorist who was allegedly involved in Pahalgam terror attack was reportedly caught in camera. Many on social media shared a picture, claiming that it shows one of the terrorists who opened fire at tourists on Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.

MENAFN23042025007365015876ID1109461225

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search