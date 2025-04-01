Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mine Blast Along Loc Followed By Brief Firing In J&K's Poonch

Mine Blast Along Loc Followed By Brief Firing In J&K's Poonch


2025-04-01 09:04:42
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Poonch/Jammu- Security forces resorted to brief firing following a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

The mine blast occurred under suspicious circumstances in a forward area of the Krishna Gati sector early this morning, they said.

This prompted the troops deployed along the LoC to open retaliatory fire briefly. There were no injuries or casualties reported in the incident.

However, locals claimed there was firing from the Pakistani side also.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Army Personnel Injured In Firing Incident Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri Soldier Injured In Landmine Blast In J&K's Poonch

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN01042025000215011059ID1109378321

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search