Minnesota Twins, Fox 9 And Gray Media Announce 10-Game, Free Over-The-Air Television Package
|Day, Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Tuesday, April 15
|New York Mets
|6:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, April 22
|Chicago White Sox
|6:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, May 6
|Baltimore Orioles
|6:40 p.m.
|Saturday, May 10
|San Francisco Giants
|6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
|Saturday, May 17
|@ Milwaukee Brewers
|6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
|Tuesday, May 20
|Cleveland Guardians
|6:40 p.m.
|Saturday, May 31
|@ Seattle Mariners
|6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
|Tuesday, June 24
|Seattle Mariners
|6:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 8
|Chicago Cubs
|6:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, July 29
|Boston Red Sox
|6:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, August 12
|@ New York Yankees
|6:05 p.m.
|Saturday, August 16
|Detroit Tigers
|6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
|Tuesday, August 19
|Athletics
|6:40 p.m.
|Tuesday, September 2
|Chicago White Sox
|6:40 p.m.
|Saturday, September 6
|@ Kansas City Royals
|6:15 p.m. (FOX Saturday Baseball)
The following Gray Media affiliates plan to carry the same 10 Tuesday night Twins games in 2025:
- Rochester, MN – KXLT (FOX), KTTC (NBC and CW) Duluth, MN – KDLH (CW), KBJR (NBC) Mankato, MN –KEYC (Fox), KMNF (MyNet) Fargo, ND – KXJB (CW), KVLY (MeTV) Minot/Bismarck, ND – KFYR (Fox) Rapid City, SD – KEVN (Fox) Sioux Falls, SD – KDLT (Fox) Cedar Rapids, IA – KCRG (ABC and CW) Davenport, IA – KWQC (Cozi) Ottumwa, IA – KYOU (Fox)
About Gray Media:
Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray's additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit .
Gray Contact:
Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333
