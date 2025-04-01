Novel $40K Grant To Advance Celiac, Gluten-Related Disease Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beyond Celiac and American Gastroenterological Association launch pilot research award

- Debra Silberg, MD, PhD, FACG, Beyond Celiac chief scientific officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beyond Celiac , the leading nonprofit catalyst for a cure for celiac disease, today announced its partnership with the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) to establish the AGA–Beyond Celiac Pilot Research Award in Celiac Disease. The one-year $40,000 grant will support independent scientists at any career stage who are researching new directions in celiac disease and gluten-related disorders. The grant will be funded by Beyond Celiac and managed by the AGA Research Foundation.“This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our commitment to advancing research and improving the lives of patients with celiac disease,” said AGA Research Foundation chair Dr. Michael Camilleri, MD, DSc, AGAF.“By supporting innovative clinical, translational, or basic scientists at all career stages, we aim to uncover new insights and treatments that will make a lasting impact.”

The proposed research must focus on the pathophysiology, epidemiology, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, or patient outcomes of celiac disease or gluten-related disorders. The grant is open to researchers at North American institutions. AGA's pilot grant program is designed to provide seed funding for projects that generate data leading to subsequent, more substantial grants. Applicants can include early-career investigators building their research careers and established investigators transitioning to new research areas. "Our partnership with AGA will expand the number of researchers we reach with the offering of this grant," said Debra Silberg, MD, PhD, FACG, Beyond Celiac chief scientific officer. "Numerous gastroenterologists are members of AGA, and some who are either early in their career or thinking about a new direction in their career will hear about the grant and be encouraged to consider celiac disease as a field of study."

Interested researchers can find more information about the grant application here.

The application deadline is Sept. 18, and funding will begin April 1, 2026.

About Beyond Celiac

Founded in 2003, Beyond Celiac is the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, serving as a patient advocacy and research-driven organization working to drive diagnosis and accelerate the discovery of new treatments. By engaging with the top scientists in the field, making the right investments in research and supporting the broad community of those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity, Beyond Celiac envisions a world in which people can live healthy lives and eat without fear – a world Beyond Celiac. BeyondCeliac

About the AGA Institute

The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice, and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research, and educational programs of the organization.

About the AGA Research Foundation

The AGA Research Foundation is the charitable arm of the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA). The foundation provides more than $2.5 million in research grants annually to promising investigators in the fields of gastroenterology and hepatology.

