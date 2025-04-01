Bitunix Launches The World's First K-Line Ultra App With Tradingview Integration

Bitunix exchange has announced that it has launched the Ultra version of the K-line (candlesticks) on its mobile app integrated with TradingView. This advanced charting system transforms the mobile trading experience for cryptocurrency traders, allowing them to enjoy a smooth candlestick experience.

Bitunix is the first exchange in the industry to integrate TradingView professional-grade features on its app, making this an Industry-Leading feature integration. This launch marks a significant milestone for the crypto exchange on a journey that began nearly four years ago.

Users can set stop-loss and take-profit levels, place limit orders, and interact with charts in real time, easily syncing with the web platform. The app offers a smooth trading experience with easy-to-use charts that allow swiping, zooming, and dragging. Traders can customize their view with various chart styles, technical indicators, and drawing tools. Plus, a refined slider feature makes order placement even more precise and user-friendly.

Traders can activate the Ultra Version K-line by navigating to the settings in the Bitunix app and selecting the Ultra Version K-line option.







With the Ultra Version K-Line offering improved tools, better customization options, and an improved interface, users can analyze the market more effectively and execute trades with greater ease. Here are some of the key upgrades and features:



Chart Customization: Traders can change colors, styles, and chart settings. Advanced Tools: Traders can adjust candlestick shapes and use technical indicators.









Live Trading Data: See transaction history, opening costs, and active orders.

Clearer Interface: A bigger layout makes charts easier to read and use for traders.

Drag-and-Drop Trading: Ability to move stop-loss, take-profit, and limit orders directly on the chart. More Time Frames & Drawing Tools: Traders can use trendlines, Fibonacci retracements, and other tools for deeper analysis.







Candlestick charts, or K-lines, are critical tools for cryptocurrency traders, enabling market analysis and strategic decision-making. Historically, mobile apps have struggled to match the sophistication of web-based charting tools. This version redefines mobile crypto trading by delivering a professional, web-level experience on mobile devices.

Bitunix continues to prioritize user experience, following the latest insights from the industry. According to a report on the importance of user experience in crypto trading apps, by , improving the trading platform's usability is crucial for attracting and retaining users in an increasingly competitive market hence the launch of the K-Line Ultra.

Since its launch in 2021, Bitunix has continuously improved its platform. Version 1 introduced spot and futures trading, followed by Version 2 in 2022, which added third-party fiat payment integration.

In 2023, Bitunix expanded with a P2P market, and in 2024, it introduced Convert and Copy Trading features along with a Multi-asset margin function. It also launched an advanced interface, where users can open up to 16 windows on one screen at the same time, becoming the only exchange in the world to have this feature. Looking ahead, 2025 will see the launch of Earn products and COIN-M futures trading, further elevating user experience.

In 2024, the platform demonstrated its , showcasing its commitment to security and transparency, and secured a $5 million insurance fund for its users. This led to Bitunix being ranked among the top 15 exchanges on

During these years, Bitunix has created partnerships with industry leaders like Moonpay, Volet, Coinify, and Alchemy Pay, making purchasing crypto securely and easier. Additionally, Hacken, Certified, and Salus security audits have reinforced its commitment to user safety.

Bitunix participated at Blockchain Life 2024 conference in Dubai, was a Silver Sponsor at Token2049 Singapore, Golden Sponsor at ETH Riyadh 2024, and Title Sponsor at Web3 Amsterdam. The exchange will also participate in Paris Blockchain Week and Token2049 Dubai in 2025, among other key conferences.

The launch of the Ultra Version K-line is the culmination of all the efforts that the Bitunix team has made to make trading as easy as possible for traders. As the world's fastest-growing crypto exchange, Bitunix has been committed to continuous improvements and remains dedicated to ongoing innovation and user-driven improvements.

Bitunix is a global founded in 2021, committed to offering simple, secure, transparent, and cost-effective trading services to its users. Bitunix specializes in both spot trading and perpetual futures, with over 700 trading pairs and leverage of up to 125x.

With features such as top-tier liquidity, 24/7 customer support, and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance, Bitunix remains at the forefront of providing a reliable trading experience for the global crypto community. Bitunix has attracted more than 2,000,000 users from over 100 countries, facilitating a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion on its platform.