Actor Ranya Rao Moves Karnataka High Court Seeking Bail In Gold Smuggling Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ranya Rao gold smuggling case: Actor Ranya Rao on Tuesday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail in the gold smuggling case after her plea was rejected by the Magistrate and Sessions Courts.

Her lawyer, BS Girish, submitted the petition. The High Court is set to hear the matter next week.

On March 27, for the third time, the sessions court in Bengaluru rejected the bail plea of Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao.

On March 3, upon her arrival from Dubai, gold bars worth ₹12.56 crore were seized from Ranya, the step-daughter of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

| Ranya Rao's stepfather not directly involved in alleged gold smuggling case

Following this, searches were conducted at her residence, where officials recovered gold jewellery worth ₹2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to ₹2.67 crore.

Earlier, during the hearing, DRI lawyer Madhu Rao revealed that Ranya Rao and Tarun Raj, an aide of the actor, made approximately 26 trips to Dubai together, often departing in the morning and returning the same evening. Before her arrest, the actor allegedly booked a flight ticket for Raj, who then handed over the gold to her in Dubai.

"Possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate

After Ranya Rao's arrest, two foreign nationals were also arrested on March 6 at Mumbai airport for attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, worth Rs. 18.92 crore.

| Ranya Rao's stepfather not directly involved in alleged gold smuggling case

Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of DRI, in his complaint, has said that these cases involving passengers making trips from Dubai and attempting to smuggle gold in large quantities point to a "possible nexus" with a coordinated smuggling syndicate, possibly operating from Dubai (UAE).