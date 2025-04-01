Repeat: Treatment.Com AI And Aiyibotong Collaborate To Explore Commercial Opportunities For Clinical Decision Support In China And Far East



Market for Clinical Decision Support (CDSS) in China is ~US$600 million by 2030

Aiyibotong has installed systems in >200 healthcare institutions in China

Aiyibotong and Treatment.com AI both using proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) platforms

Co-marketing opportunities in China Combining Aiyibotong's CDSS with Treatment AI's Global Library of Medicine will look to create further differentiation and increased market share for Aiyibotong in the China and Far East markets



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“ Treatment ”) is pleased to announce it has recently signed a Collaborative Agreement on with Beijing Aiyi Botong Information Technology Ltd Limited (“ Aiyibotong ”). Each organization has a focus in providing enhanced clinical decision support for both healthcare professionals and patients, using innovative technologies including AI and machine learning. Aiyibotong and Treatment are exploring complementary technology synergies, including Treatment's proprietary Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”), to enhance patient support in China and other Far East countries.

Investment in Digital Health in China is expected to reach US$45 billion in 2025, including AI investment Digital Health - China | Statista Market Forecast driven by market expansion and strategic government investments. As examples, according to Horizon Grand View Research, the clinical decision support (CDSS) market in China alone is expected to double between 2024 and 2030, with a market size of ~US$600 million in 2030 China Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size & Outlook, 2030

Treatment is partnering with Aiyibotong, a China based healthcare information technology company focused on providing clinical decision supporting solutions (CDSS) for medical professionals in both large hospitals as well as clinics. Its CDSS has been developed on proprietary AI technologies, natural language processing (NLP) as well as machine learning algorithms and knowledge graph. Since its establishment in 2019, it has installed its CDSS systems in more than 200 healthcare institutions. The company is currently expanding its product portfolio to cover broader clinical quality assurance systems including Electronic Medical Record (EMR) QA, Venous Thromboembolism ( VTE) Risk Management and Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) assistants.

The envisaged areas of collaboration include:



Aiyibotong assisting Treatment in localization of its Global Library of Medicine (GLM) content and alignment with Chinese medical consensus;

Aiyibotong licensing Treatment technology and integration with its' CDSS platform

Co-marketing in China, targeting healthcare institutions and universities; Co-developing an AI based CDSS for the global market, combining Aiyibotong's value of 10 years of experience in the sector and accumulated data and know-how, together with Treatment's technology and global medical professionals.

The Agreement was signed on 19th February 2025 and there are no costs associated with this Agreement.

Treatment's Global Library of Medicine (GLM) enables healthcare professionals to capture a patient's presenting symptoms, past medical history and through AI and smart proprietary algorithms, formulate the most likely diagnosis and suggest the most important tests/exams that should be performed. This history can then be shared with the patient's healthcare professional in real time and also programmed to help with triaging patients more efficiently.

The Agreement was signed on 19th February 2025 and there are no costs associated with this Agreement. Treatment and Aiyibotong have already started to explore mutually beneficial opportunities through China and the Far East regions.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of AI, comments:“We look forward to working with Aiybotong to expand the GLM to new languages and opportunities in Asia and the Far East. Amongst the solutions we believe can augment Aiyibotong's product lines, our new AI voice agent/assistant speaking in regional languages and with local dialects, can help onboard and triage marginalized and underserved patients in the community.”

Chenjin Liu, General Manager of Aiyibotong comments:“Aiyibotong is in the process of adopting new LLM technologies in our CDSS product lines and will use the 'knowledge + data' hybrid model to drive our system so that the LLM can make our product more AI empowered while our existing knowledge graph and expert system will effectively limit the hallucination in LLM. We're excited to collaborate with Treatment as their Global Library of Medicine can be a great value add to enhance our expert system. In addition to the China market, we see this hybrid model driven CDSS can be a global product.”

About AI Inc.

AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine - the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. AI's GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment's products and services, go to:or email:

About Aiyibotong

Aiyibotong is a Chinese company specialized in developing and marketing Clinical Decision Support solutions to healthcare institutions. Its CDSS is currently based on a natural language process model and knowledge graph, and in the process of adoption of LLM technologies. Its CDSS provides clinical suggestions for over 9,000 diseases. Aiyibotong's CDSS is currently integrated with most of the main Chinese HIS and EMR systems installed in both large hospitals and small clinics. To learn more about Aiyibotong's products and services, go to: or email: support@aiyibotong .com

